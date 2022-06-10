Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Caleb Barnett, 36, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Perry Isby, 37, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant.
Ganesha Marion, 22, of Verona, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Andrew Ryan McClung, 26, of Hamilton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 778 Tupelo said someone stole a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup around 1:30 a.m. He has video of the theft but cannot identify the person.
A County Road 646 Plantersville woman recently received bills from Credit One, Sprint, AT&T and Verizon. Some of the charges were in Chicago, Illinois, and she has never been there. When the credit card was issued, she was in the hospital having heart surgery.
A Highway 348 Guntown man said someone broke into his shop and tore a hole in the wall during the process. Nothing appeared to be missing.
A Baldwyn man said someone else entered his daughter’s unlocked car while it was parked outside a County Road 2578 Guntown repair shop. The thief stole a Ruger .22-caliber pistol from the console.
A Titus Cove Mooreville man, 18, said someone tried to file a tax return for 2021 using his information. He said he did not have a job in 2021 and had no need to file taxes, but got a call from the IRS saying they needed more information on his return.
The Auburn Baptist Church reported a suspicious male in the cemetery at 10 a.m. An employee found a 47-year-old man who “seemed to be acting oddly.” A deputy responded and asked the man to leave.
A County Road 931 Saltillo woman said a female acquaintance threatened to knock all her teeth out and stomp her head in. The threats have been by text and on social media.
An Ohio-based realty company reported that someone stole a stove, refrigerator and copper pipes from a County Road 45 Tupelo house. The theft was noticed in December.
A Highway 370 Baldwyn woman, 82, said she let a 40-year-old male acquaintance borrow her car around 4 p.m. Sunday June 5. When he had not returned the 2003 Toyota Camry by Wednesday at lunch, she called 911. She said her purse was in the car and she did not have a phone to try to contact the suspect.
A County Road 1390 Mooreville woman said her son, 30, stole $36 from her wallet and she wanted him out of her house and off her property. She said he sleeps in his car in the driveway.
A Tombigbee Fiber worker was pulling fiber optic cable on County Road 154 Shannon when a 26-year-old residence confronted him for trespassing. He tried to explain why he was there but the resident assaulted him.
A man asked for deputies to stand by as he got some belongings from his mother’s County Road 1390 Mooreville house. He said he has had some problems with her in the past. He was arrested and charged with petit larceny based on an affidavit his mother swore out against him.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman said an adult female Husky and a puppy showed up at her place. The dogs are friendly and the mother looks to have had a collar at one time.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton woman called and said she had a man working on her four-wheeler, and he was refusing to let her have the ATV back. She wanted deputies to carry her to the man’s County Road 1277 house to get her property. When deputies told her it was a civil issue and deputies could not do that, she got mad and hung up the phone.
A Tupelo woman went to get her clothes from her boyfriend’s State Park Road Mooreville house. He refused to let her in. When she called 911, he decided she could get her stuff. Deputies stood by until she was finished.
A man saw a four-wheeler on the security camera of a County Road 1282 church at 9 p.m. He called 911 since the church has had trouble with theft. Deputies found a man on a four-wheeler in the area. He said he turned around in the church parking lot but did not damage any property or steal anything.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo woman was awakened by loud music in the levee parking lot at 1:30 a.m. Deputies found two women, 24 and 62, who said they were just talking and didn’t realize they and their music had gotten loud. Both had been drinking and called a friend to come get them.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Blair Street woman cannot find her Mississippi driver’s license or her U.S. military ID. She thinks someone entered her apartment and stole them from her purse.
Police responded to a disabled car on Hilda Avenue under Highway 45 around 10 p.m. The female driver was having battery issues. She said she would come back with the owner and remove the car, which was blocking a portion of the road. The Nissan Maxima was still there at 1 a.m. so the officer had it towed.
A West Main Kroger employee said a coworker was speeding through the parking lot and almost ran over her, so she called 911. The coworker said she feels like she is being harassed by the employee, who has reported her to the manager numerous times over things that turned out to be nothing. She said the employee is creating a hostile work environment.
The maintenance man at a Monument Drive apartment complex found the front door of a vacant unit had been kicked in and barricaded from the inside. Police responded and found the back bedroom window unlocked from the inside. The man said the former tenant was being harassed by a man, who might have broken in and been staying there after she left.
A Moore Avenue woman said someone ran over her mailbox around 11 a.m. A neighbor was behind a tan Jeep driven by a white male when it ran over the mailbox and fled. The neighbor followed the Jeep to a store at the intersection of Cliff Gookin Boulevard and South Thomas Street. He got the license plate number and returned home to give it to the responding officer.
A Scottish Inn guest said around 1 p.m. a woman started yelling at him, accusing him of sleeping with her. He said he did not know her or why she was shouting at him. As he was trying to drive away, the woman told her boyfriend to attack the man with a skillet. As he was leaving, the boyfriend was running at him with a skillet. He thinks the couple lives a few doors down from him at the North Gloster Motel.
A woman bought a $500 American Express gift card at CVS at Crosstown. When she checked her balance the next day, there was a transaction at a Connecticut Apple Store and her balance was $0.
An Enoch Avenue woman said she and her boyfriend got into an argument and he left in her car. The car was later found parked outside a Tedford Street house. He had an active arrest warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections and was taken into custody.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.