Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Earl Blanchard, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Justin Hollady, 38, of Okolona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, aggravated assault.
Xavier Jordan, 30, of Verona, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of paraphernalia.
Ronnie Lawson, 55, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, cyberstalking.
Shawn Richard, 43, no address given, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Shannon man said he was driving down County Road 506 when a male acquaintance in a Cadillac Escalade forced him off the road. He said the large SUV came up behind his Ford Taurus and began pushing him for about a mile. He tried to maintain control but eventually was forced off the road and into a ditch, where he hit a tree. The car suffered heavy damage, but he was not injured. He thinks the suspect mistakenly believed the suspect's girlfriend was in the car with another man. She was not in the car.
A County Road 2346 Guntown man said someone left a silver four-door car in his driveway near the road.
A County Road 47 Palmetto woman said there are several stray dogs on her property that she wants removed. They are not aggressive but have been tearing up things. The deputy explained there is no stray ordinance in the county, so she would need to contact the animal shelter.
A man checking on his Drive 1794 Saltillo property found a young white couple at an abandoned mobile home on the property. He made them leave. There were signs that they had been inside the structure. Nothing appeared to be stolen.
A Plantersville woman served eviction papers on a man who was renting her Highway 6 property. She said he was refusing to leave.
A State Park Road woman heard a car door close outside around 9 p.m. She looked outside and saw the dome light was on inside her Toyota Sequoia. She then heard her dog barking on the west side of the house and called 911. Someone had been inside the unlocked SUV but nothing was taken. She did not see the suspect, who likely left walking on a trail on the west side of the property.
A Nettleton man said he drove around traffic cones and into flood waters on County Road 520 in Brewer between Town Creek and the railroad tracks. He made it about halfway across before the water pushed his vehicle off the road and into a ditch. The volunteer fire department was able to pull the car out of the ditch. The man was able to restart the vehicle and drive home.
A Saltillo man said he was in the parking lot of the Lee County Sheriff's Office around 4:30 Monday afternoon to pick up his son from his ex-wife. She brought her father. The man said he and the former father-in-law had a run-in in November 2020 and can't be around each other. He said his former in-laws continue to show up at his job, filing false reports against him.
A County Road 814 Richmond woman got into an argument with her former boyfriend after she served him with an eviction notice. There is a history of domestic violence. The woman's daughter said the man allegedly threatened to kill the woman and swung a golf club at her.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since June 9.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.