The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Chester Buchanan, 43, of Fulton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Deonte R. Goree, 23, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana, no tag.
Trevor Tramaine Rogers, 40, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s office, two counts of the sale of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1501, Tupelo, man said a person who said they were with U.S. Customs called and asked for his information so they could drop off a package at his house. He did not give them any information. He hung up, then called law enforcement to report the possible scam.
A County Road 600, Shannon, man said there were three people in his yard around 10 p.m. He saw a white female but was unable to see the other two people. He said they left his yard walking toward Shannon.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
