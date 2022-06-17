Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Randy Avery, 43, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, touching a child for lustful purposes.
Donna Butler, 51, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jackie Clark, 35, of Corinth, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Valtavion Finley, 21, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, aggravated assault.
Jacob Garrison, 28, of Blue Springs, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, cyberstalking.
Michael McDonald, 20, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of burglary tools.
Cameron Moss, 19, of Fulton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of burglary tools.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 931 Tupelo convenience store said two white males and a white female showed up before 7 a.m. and were wandering around the parking lot, looking in cars. One of the males tried to open the door of one of the cars, so the clerk called 911.
A Highway 348 Guntown convenience store said a woman showed up around 8 a.m. and was running in and out of traffic. She stayed at the store for about an hour.
A County Road 270 Nettleton man said several item have been stolen from his house. When he went to the residence of a male acquaintance’s mother, he saw several of his things, including dishes, bedding, clothes and Snap-On tools. He thinks the thefts have been going on for about four months.
A County Road 154 Shannon called 911 because her male friend was showing his weapon. She said her name is on the lease, but he stays there a well. She said she was going to get her things and leave for the night.
A County Road 1139 Auburn man said someone called him from a Tupelo number and asked for Jared. When he said he didn’t know a Jared, the caller said they wanted a sexy young male stripper. He said he hung up and felt offended.
A County Road 373 Tupelo man said his 3-year-old white German Shepherd was missing. He thinks it might have been a relative, because the dog is timid and will only go to people he knows. He called back less than 30 minutes later, saying he had found the dog.
A landlord said he evicted a couple from his County Road 659 Verona camper. When he went to check, two windows were broken, as were the table and some cabinets. The former tenants had also left the garden hose running full blast in the front room of the camper. He was advised to get an estimate of the damages and go see a judge.
A County Road 449 Shannon woman said her son saw a man walking behind the neighbor’s house, toward their shed. Since the neighbor are out of town, she called 911. Deputies arrived but found no one.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
Police stopped a speeding car after it hit a curb around midnight on North Thomas Street. The driver smelled of alcohol. There were empty beer bottles in the passenger floorboard and a bag of marijuana next to him. He admitted he had consumed “about seven beers.” He was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and careless driving.
North Gloster Dollar General employees reporting to work found a box containing five broken phones, syringes and a birth certificate. The items were turned over to police.
A contractor said he left a large box truck overnight at a North Gloster construction site. When he returned the next morning, there was a hole in the fuel tank and all the diesel fuel was missing. He said he lost about $100 in fuel, and it will cost about $1,000 to replace the tank.
A man said he took his children swimming at the Tupelo Aquatic Center on North Veterans Boulevard. They placed three iPhones in a backpack and left it in the locker room. When they got ready to leave, they discovered the phones were gone.
A Peachtree Drive apartment manager said a tenant reported structural damage to one of the units. The maintenance man discovered intentional damage to the sheetrock all over the residence as well as damage to the ceiling in various locations. He checked the adjoining apartment, and there was no damage.
A woman said while she was inside the Malco Theater, someone vandalized her 2016 Chevy Malibu. The passenger door and hood were keyed. A milkshake was poured over the top and hood. She said it “looks like a 2-year-old got a hold of (her) vehicle.”
A guest at the Scottish Inn on North Gloster said he had a female acquaintance staying in his room for several days. He was not sure of her name but thought it was either Kiki or Mandy. They got into a verbal altercation about her letting other men into the room, so he had her removed. When she left, she took his black iPhone he said was worth $50.
A woman said she went to visit her partially blind father at his Modeannia Street home. While she was there, the father’s wife arrived and was upset that the woman was at the residence without the wife being present. The wife asked the woman to leave and they got into a verbal altercation. “Due to personal matters,” it escalated and the wife grabbed her left arm and twisted it, so that she could not move. Medics arrived but the woman refused medical treatment.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.