Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Daquarian Allen, 22, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, absconded – violation of probation.
Daniel Anderson, 39, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, arson.
Jaleel Faulkner, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
Demond Fleming, 42, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Traveon Lamont Jackson-Mattix, 42, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana.
Cortez Rupert, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee Count Sheriff’s Office, possession of ecstasy with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
Forrest Sowell, 48, of Belden, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony malicious mischief.
Timothy Teeters, 27, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Lee County sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 530 Shannon man said a white male was riding a bicycle up and down the road, stealing mail out of mailboxes.
A County Road 520 Okolona man said his 54-year-old former girlfriend was at his residence intoxicated and he asked her to leave around 9:30 p.m. She became aggressive and punched him in the left ear and then tried to choke him. He went outside, got in his truck and left the residence to get away from her.
A County Road 1190 Tupelo woman said someone dropped off several puppies at her house about a week ago. They are living on her porch and eating her dog’s food. She wanted someone to come pick them up. She was told to call the animal shelter for assistance.
A 37-year-old County Road 599 Saltillo man said his 25-year-old ex-sister-in-law has been harassing him. She drives by his house and throws trash into his yard. He blocked her on his phone but she is still “slandering” him in social media.
A 20-year-old County Road 599 Saltillo woman said a female has been harassing her via phone and social media. She was at a Baldwyn hair salon and the 25-year-old suspect came in and threatened and harassed her.
A New Albany woman said she and her ex-boyfriend got into an altercation and he shot at her while she was going down the road inside the Tupelo city limits. She got away from him and called 911. She wanted a deputy to escort her to the ex-boyfriend’s Drive 984 Tupelo apartment to get her belongings.
A County Road 1439 Tupelo woman said the new tenants of the apartment next door “scream and cuss at each other all day and night.” She has heard them hit each other and talk about drug usage. The commotion woke up her daughter tonight. She has told the landlord about the situation but got no relief.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since June 15.
