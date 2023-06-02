The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Kelvin Armstrong, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, no seat belt, open container, no insurance.
Misty Renee Brown, 43, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, credit card fraud.
Theus M. McKinney, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, driving under the influence – third offense, no driver’s license, altered tag, possession of paraphernalia.
Nikki Montgomery, 48, homeless, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Rickie Lee Shies, 59, of Columbus, was arrested by the Natchez Trace Parkway, possession of MDMA, possession of hydrocodone, disobeying an officer.
Jesmya Michelle Springer, 20, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, accessory after the fact.
Shamika Vance, 28, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1303, Guntown, woman said someone started beating on her back door around 7 a.m. She was at work and her daughter called scared. The woman contacted a neighbor, who checked on the house and found nobody around the property.
A Titus Cove, Mooreville, woman got home and learned a blue heeler dog had attacked her cat. The dog showed no aggression toward people, and her brother was able to get the dog corralled into the fenced backyard. The dog had a collar but no tag to identify the owner.
A County Road 249, Shannon, man said he spotted a suspicious man walking through his backyard around 5:30 p.m.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
