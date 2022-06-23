The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Cecil Austin, 49, of Lambert, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Terrance Gates, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Daron James, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Colt Lane Guntown woman said she was arrested and charged with commercial burglary after she was found inside the Old Fish Lake Store in Baldwyn after hours. She said she left her purse, Toyota work uniform and ID card inside the store. She wanted her property back so she can go to work. She was advised to see a judge.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville woman said someone dropped off a 6-8-week-old puppy on her property. She was looking for help to find shelter for the animal.
An Edison Avenue Guntown woman went to her landlord’s County Road 601 Saltillo residence to pay her rent. While she was inside, a female acquaintance entered her unlocked car and stole her wallet and work ID. After the theft was discovered, the landlord called the suspect, then went to her house and retrieved the purloined items. The woman did not want to press charges.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since June 16.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.