Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
James Allen Dyer, 33, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, violation of probation.
Keondra Lockridge, 21, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, drive-by shooting, driving under the influence other.
Eddie Price, 38, of Verona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1252 Mooreville man wanted his 42-year-old daughter and his 40-year-old son removed from his property around 12:30 p.m. The deputy explained that since he allowed them to live there, he would have to go through the court system to evict them.
A County Road 295 Shannon woman said a brown and white pit bull showed up at her house and attacked a friend’s miniature Schnauzer. The dog is only aggressive toward animals, not people.
A man said someone broke into his County Road 452 Nettleton barn and stole an ultrasound machine, a Dewalt drill and a Dewalt impact driver. The thief also tried to steal his 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee, damaging the steering column and ignition switch.
A County Road 1252 Mooreville man told his 42-year-old daughter to pack her stuff and leave his home because he was tired of them living off him around 3:30 p.m. She became angry and started throwing things. She shattered a vase on the ground and started kicking the front door. The daughter was outside with her property when the deputy arrived.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton woman said she stocked her pond with crappie, carp and catfish. This morning, the fish started floating on the surface. She said there was a green substance that smelled like “poison or a chemical” in a ditch that runs to the pond from a neighboring property.
A man said a female driver ran him off the road in Tupelo. He followed her to a Birmingham Ridge Road residence. When he pulled in the driveway behind her, three white males with knives came out of the house and told him to leave. He left and called 911.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A man said a work trailer was burglarized overnight at a Highland Circle job site. Both trailer doors were broken and more than $3,300 in assorted tools were stolen.
A landlord said someone stole a city-issued garbage can from a South Canal Street rental property.
A Kenny Vaughn Road man said his neighbor is threatening and harassing him. He said the neighbor is putting up a fence on his land and has been staring at him, trying to provoke the man. He said the neighbor has also come onto his property and moved some tin.
A woman said after going to Walmart and O'Charley's on North Gloster Street, she noticed the rear of her car was damaged and the trunk will no longer open.
A woman said while her car was in the West Main Walmart parking lot, someone hit the passenger side of the 2017 Nissan Altima.
A man said he went to Steele's Dive on Friday night and parked across the street. After partying for several hours, he called an Uber around 2 a.m. As they were leaving, he noticed his truck was not there. He reported it stolen to his insurance company the next day but didn't contact police until the following Wednesday. Police told him the truck was found Saturday morning around 5:30 in a ditch and towed.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.