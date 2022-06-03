Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Garrett Benson, 28, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, grand larceny.
Rachael S. Brown, 20, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, second degree murder.
Michael Foster, 57, homeless, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Clayton Harville, 53, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation, false ID.
Joshua Frank Pace, 24, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
An Endville Road Belden woman said someone in Arizona used her personal information to open a Chase Bank account in early May. Chase closed the account. She said a car lot ran her credit recently without her permission.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman said her boyfriend entered her residence while she was in the shower and demanded her car keys. She felt threatened and gave him the keys to the 2015 BMW that is titled in her name. She said he has been living with her and he bought the car for her.
A Highway 178 Mooreville man reported the theft of a $400 Weber grill. He said the property next door is being cleaned and workers might have taken his grill.
An Aberdeen man said since breaking up with his girlfriend in late April, her bother and her father have been sending threatening messages to his mother and to him. The issue started after the ex-girlfriend told her family that she was not allowed to get her belongings from the man’s house when she moved out.
A County Road 1 Tupelo woman said someone broke the front passenger window of her parked car during the night and stole from the glove box her Michael Kors wallet, which held two debit cards, a credit card and her driver’s license.
A County Road 2720 Guntown woman said her neighbor’s dog came over May 21 and attacked her mother’s chihuahua. The small dog suffered serious injuries. She said the neighbor’s dog came over again today and tried to attack the chihuahua.
An MTD manager was walking an employee to HR and told the man he needed his ID badge. The worker stepped back and started making threats toward his supervisor. Security escorted the man outside, where he pulled a plastic bottle out of his car and threw it at the supervisor’s vehicle. The man then sped out of the parking lot, almost hitting the security team.
A County Road 1015 Tupelo woman said she called 911 earlier to report her husband for domestic violence. She said he returned later in the day and she told him to leave. He yelled profanity at her, but then left.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman pulled into her driveway and a male relative jumped on top of the back of her car. A neighbor called 911 and the suspect left the area.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman said she and her husband got into an argument around 9:15 p.m. He left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton man said someone broke out a window on the back of his house and stole his dog. He said the 5-month-old Belgian Malinois cannot get out by itself. While deputies were on the scene, the dog returned home.
A County Road 401 Shannon man said his wife took his 2010 Chevy Impala without permission.
A County Road 54 Shannon man said a man knocked on his door around 12:45 a.m. saying someone had chased him from his house. He said the suspect seemed scared and concerned.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since May 27.
