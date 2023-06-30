The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.:
• David Donald Dias, 56, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
• Robert K. Floyd, 60, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana, suspended driver’s license, open container, failure to signal.
• Cassius Lynn Gallion, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of cocaine enhanced, expired license, speeding, disregard of a traffic device.
• Johntavious J. Lipsey, 22, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
• Randall D. Payne, 56, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office:
A Highway 178 Mooreville Family Dollar employee found a counterfeit $100 bill during a walk-through before opening the store. She called 911 to turn in the bogus money.
A Palmetto Road man reported that someone stole his generator, which was sitting behind the house.
A County Road 1430 Tupelo woman said someone used her name and Social Security number to open an account June 20 with Hancock Whitney Bank. She contacted the bank and had the account closed. She was not out any money but wanted a report on file.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton man said a line of cars drove past his house around 10:30 p.m. He said people in three of the five cars were shooting guns out the windows. He did not know who they were, nor did he know if they were shooting at each other or just shooting up in the air.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
