Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Robert Cayson, 59, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a controlled substance, petit larceny.
Juquavis Demarquez Cockrell, 26, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana.
Louanna Cooperwood, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, failure to signal, altered tag.
Briana Ellward, 22, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Amberly Hatch, 21, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance.
Madison Miles, 24, of Falkner, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, aggravated assault.
Charles Pyle, 46, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Natchez Trace Parkway, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence-other.
Connie Ward, 54, of Aberdeen, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, false pretense.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
H.M. Richards bought a Ford Transit van and left it parked in front of the County Road 911 Guntown building. When they went to use it four days later, they discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen.
A Mitchell Road woman said a stray dog has been getting into the apartment complex garbage and chasing kids.
A County Road 185 Tupelo man said he mailed five new iPhones, worth more than $6,500 on March 2 from the Verona Post Office. The package was supposed to arrive at its destination March 4 but never arrived. He needed a police report to take to the post office.
A man said he was staying at a friend’s State Park Road house until the friend told him to get his stuff and leave. When he returned to get his Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office jacket, the friend said he burned it.
A County Road 506 man said a white Mack truck hauling gravel pulled down two power lines and continued on, heading north on Highway 245.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton man said two men in dark clothing walked into his yard around 8 p.m. from the "burnt house next door." When he said something to them, the suspects yelled, threw something at the man and took off running.
A County Road 1460 Tupelo man saw a red pickup stuck in his neighbor's yard around 9 p.m. He said the neighbors moved out a while back and he has been noticing unusual activity at the house this week. The suspects had gotten unstuck and left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 185 Shannon woman said a white man driving a red Honda Accord showed up at her place at 9:30 p.m. asking for a man by name. She said she did not know either the suspect or the person he was looking for.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since March 4.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.