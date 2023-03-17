The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Ryan Allan Davis, 36, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Craig Shauntell Sorrell, 42, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A supervisor at Stanley Black & Decker on Highway 145 Shannon said a 45-year-old male employee had to be fired. He refused to leave the property and was causing a scene. The supervisor wanted a report for the files. The suspect left the area before deputies arrived.
A County Road 659 Tupelo woman said an adult mixed breed dog and a pit mix puppy showed up on her property two nights ago. They are not aggressive, but they have been tearing up things on her property.
A Mooreville woman told a female acquaintance that she needed to leave her mother’s County Road 1060 Tupelo house because they were about to leave. The suspect refused to leave, even though she was told to several times. The suspect was waiting to take her medication. The suspect was not on the scene when deputies arrived.
