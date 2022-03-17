Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Jezmond Banks, 31, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine, speeding, driving under the influence, no child restraint.
Kayla Bynum, 32, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Jerrica Davis, 41, of Booneville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, false pretense.
Dominik Jackson, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, driving under the influence fourth offense.
Richard Johns, 43, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant.
Chiquita Montgomery, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, false pretense bond surrender,
Alonzo Ray, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Christopher J. Smith, 40, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, cyberstalking.
Dontavious Walker, 30, of Tupelo, were arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo woman said she and her mother got into a verbal altercation around 5 p.m. They got in each other's faces and began cursing at one another. She said her mother, 44, threatened to punch her in the face. She showed the deputy a phone video of both parties cursing and accusing the other of doing something to them.
A County Road 1151 Plantersville man is going through a divorce. His wife and her parents showed up to get the wife's stuff. The man said the wife is welcome to take whatever she wants, but he doesn't want the in-laws on his property. The parents let the daughter keep their truck and left to ease tensions.
A Northridge Road Saltillo woman said her male neighbor confronted her, telling her to "step out in the street." She said he is mad because her dog defecated in his yard, and she told his grandchildren to quit chasing her dog with the golf cart.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo woman said she was talking to her stepfather. Her 44-year-old mother got mad, started an argument after midnight and threatened the woman.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A North Gloster Waffle House employee said an unknown man arrived to pick up a take-out order. When the employee told the customer that they were out of plastic to-go flatware, the man reached behind the counter, grabbed a set of metal utensils and left.
A McCullough Boulevard man said he and a neighbor "had words" on the phone. The neighbor then let the air out of three of the man's tires. The valve stems were removed from the wheels and there did not appear to be any damage to the tires.
A woman said while she was at the North Gloster Street Walmart, a woman driving a black Acura backed into her purple Buick, damaging the rear passenger door of the Envision. They exchanged insurance cards at the time. She called police later to get a report made.
A woman said she was headed south of South Thomas Street around 2 p.m. She looked down to adjust the climate controls on the rental car and ran off the road. She hit the curb, damaging both passenger tires.
A woman said about a week ago she got into a fight at Theron Nichols Park with another female. A friend of the other combatant got upset and shot the woman's car with a paintball gun. There was blue paint on the hood and driver's door of the 2014 Honda Accord. She said she was able to wash the paint off but wanted a report in case there was any lasting damage.
A Bryson Drive woman said her cousin was visiting from West Point. He watched her put up her 9mm pistol. When she left the room, he stole the gun and left.
A homeless woman said while she was asleep in the parking lot of the old WIC building on Carnation Street, someone stole the SIM card from her phone. She also requested that police open an investigation into her tent burning down. She thinks a homeless man who lives in a tent across the railroad tracks is responsible.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.