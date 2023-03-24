The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Casey Dixon, 32, of Burnsville, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of methamphetamine, no seat belt, driving under the influence – other.
Keven Duong, 32, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Stanquan M. Haynes, 28, of Aberdeen, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated assault, shooting into a dwelling.
Ashley Jones, 35, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a commercial building.
Jazzmon B. Traylor, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, child endangerment.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Champions Cove Saltillo man was fishing in the lake at North Ridge Drive and found an opened syringe with what appeared to be an illegal drug in it. Deputies arrived and took possession of the item and disposed of it safely.
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said a man in a black coat was standing in her driveway “acting suspicious” after 10:45 p.m. She said the suspect left as deputies arrived and asked for extra patrols of the area.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
