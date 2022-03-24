Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Tradius Shumpert, 23, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence, possession of a Schedule I drug.
Cheryl Ann Whitt, 42, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of methamphetamine, trespassing.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
An Euclatubba Road Guntown man said sometime in the last three weeks, a car hit his county-issued garbage can, damaging it. He needed a police report to get it replaced.
An employee at the Palmetto Road Dollar General said an older model blue Toyota Camry has been sitting in the parking lot for more than 24 hours.
A County Road 1410 Mooreville woman said a female came to the edge of the yard accusing the woman's boyfriend coming to her house and looking in her window. She said the suspect has threatened her with physical harm before. She said there was a man with a weapon with the suspect. The woman told the suspect that she would shoot her, and the male left the scene.
A Tupelo woman went to check on her Drive 559 Shannon property and said someone had removed the gate and put it back upside down. There were also ruts in the yard. The deputy noted there was a new utility police installed as well.
A Mitchell Road woman said someone keyed both sides of her 2001 Toyota Camry. She doesn't know who did it.
A Keely Drive Tupelo woman said her boyfriend came home disrespecting and cursing at her. That led to a verbal altercation. She said she only wanted him to come inside, watch TV and go to sleep.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
Police were called to Barnes Crossing Road for a possibly stolen car. While the officer was talking to the couple in the car, the owner showed up. He said he did not want to press charges, he just wanted his car back. The couple were allowed to get personal belongings from the car, which was then turned over to the owner.
A Crosstown Walgreen's employee saw on security camera a man take body wash and deodorant off the shelf. He placed the items in a backpack and walked out without paying for the $50 in merchandise.
A South Green Street woman said a male acquaintance showed up unexpectedly this morning and refused to leave. She said they were not in any kind of romantic relationship. She just wanted him to leave. The suspect walked to Maple Street, where he got in his car and left the scene without incident.
A Clayton Avenue man said someone entered his unlocked truck during the night and stole a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol.
A woman told police that when she went through the self checkout at the North Gloster Walmart, she heard someone saying her PIN and all her personal information. She said they are standing behind her, but she can never find them. She added that the person knew who she was talking to on the phone before she sent to Walmart. She said sometimes, she goes to the bank and gets cash to keep people from stealing her PIN.
A Monument Drive woman said a female suspect slashed two tires on her car. She said the suspect has been threatening her and her children for about a month.
A man said he was at Planet Fitness on North Gloster when a male acquaintance came up and tried to start a fight. The man called his father and they both tried to calm down the suspect. The father said the suspect and four other men began punching and kicking both men. The man said he was thrown to the ground and kicked in the face.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.