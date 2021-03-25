Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Christopher Hutcheson, 49, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Michael Long, 32, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Mound Springs Road Saltillo man said sometime in 2020, someone stole his identity and opened a fraudulent unemployment claim under his name. He got a letter saying he owed the state $835. He said he has never field for unemployment.
A County Road 1349 Tupelo man wanted a deputy to stand by as he gathered his belongings from his father's house. He said the last time they met, they got into a fight and he was arrested for domestic violence.
A County Road 1581 Mooreville woman said someone dropped off a brown mixed breed dog at her house and she wanted someone to pick the dog up.
A 71-year-old County Road 1430 Tupelo woman said her three brothers came over and threatened to kill her. She wanted to file a report because she is afraid.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said she ordered some Fire Sticks from Amazon. When she plugged them into her television, a message appeared saying she needed to go online to finish setting up. She called the number of the web page and was told there were several gift cards she was responsible for in Texas and she needed to got to Dollar General with her debit card and ID. She went to the Saltillo Dollar General and the manager said he had never heard of anything like that.
A County Road 1451 Mooreville man said an unknown white male keeps showing up in his yard during the day and night. He thinks the suspect may be living in the woods and he fear's for his wife's and daughter's safety.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A man said he has had two vehicles - a 1967 Buick Electra and a 1970 Chevy C-10 - at a South Gloster repair shop for more than five years waiting for the owner to work on them. About a month ago, he took his 1964 Chevy Impala to the shop because it needed work on the heads. In February, he learned the owner had closed the business and sold all the cars there. The man said the titles to each of his cars was in the glove box of each and had antique tags in his name.
A woman said her female friend drove her tot eh hospital emergency room in her car. She fell asleep in the ER. When she woke up, her friend, car keys and wallet were missing. She walked outside against medical advice and realized the 2007 Honda Pilot was no longer in the parking lot. She was later notified by a wrecker company that her vehicle had been in a wreck. The friend was booked into the Lee County Jail, charged with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, no proof of insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
An employee of a mall business said a man tried to buy some things with a counterfeit $100. The man, who is deaf and mute, told police through a note that he did not know it was fake.
A Lackey Lane woman said another female started harassing her about a month ago because they were both "Involved with the same guy." She said the suspect is always posting on Facebook and Snapchat about her.
An officer on patrol noticed the passenger in a car not wearing a seat belt and drinking a beer. He stopped the car near North Gloster and Blair streets and noticed the driver also had an open container in plain sight. The 48-year-old passenger refused to cooperate with the officer, so he was arrested, charged with open container and hauled to jail. The driver, who was cooperative, was released with a citation.
A female walked up to the scene of a traffic stop near the intersection of Blair and North Gloster streets. When she started asking questions, hindering the officers, she was told to stay back. Instead, she started yelling at the officers, calling one of them a b---- and tried to hit his car as he pulled away to carry a suspect to jail. The second officer arrested her. At the jail, she said she was about to have a seizure, so she was released to medics with two citations.
The manager of Love's truck stop in Belden said two black males came in around and "started causing problems over some food." One suspect threw a roll of cash register paper, hitting a clerk in the arm and breaking the glass door of a display case behind the counter. The second suspect picked up a wet floor sign and threw it at a customer as they left. Police found the two men on the Party Bus parked outside. The first man said the staff refused to serve them after they complained that the fries were not cooked right. He said when the staff started yelling at them, calling them faggots, he got upset. He admitted throwing the paper, but didn't realize it hit anyone or broke anything.
A woman said while she was inside a business in the 1200 block of West main Street, someone hit her car, damaging the rear bumper and left rear quarter panel.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.