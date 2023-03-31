The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
• Bailey Hendrix, 36, homeless, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, attempted felony taking of a motor vehicle.
• Billy Westmoreland, 70, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, failure to register as a sex offender, failure to appear, no seat belt.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
New Albany man said he went to check on his late grandmother’s County Road 2296 Saltillo property two weeks ago and found a front window broken and footprints leading to the woods. He said no one lives there and no one should be on the property. He placed a game camera near the footprints and got a picture of an unknown man holding a wooden barrel and a printer. The barrel came from the property, he thinks. He is unsure where the printer came from.
A 911 dispatcher got a hang up call from Beringer Drive in Guntown. Deputies went to the scene, and the woman caller said everything was OK and she did not need assistance. Her male acquaintance said they had been arguing so she called 911.
