Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Robert Adair, 47, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Samuel Edward Amos, 54,of Plantersville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Bryanna Ashley, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, two counts of child endangerment, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a controlled substance.
Robert Baldwyn, 51, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Kayla Bridges, 38, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to deliver.
Jackie Bernard Brunson, 49, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, violation of probation, disorderly conduct.
Kassi Carter, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Jimmy Dupree, 45, no address listed, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
Rodney Darnell Fisher, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, grand larceny, kidnapping, armed robbery.
Terrell Franklin, 18, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, capias for sexual battery.
Landon Freeman, 21, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony shoplifting.
William Graves, 40, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, home repair fraud.
Sean Hefferman, 50, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of open container.
Earl Ray Legans, 53, of Savannah, Tennessee, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Kathleen Martin, 36, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of fentanyl.
Michael May, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, false pretense, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Megan Nicole Reed, 28, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Shealynn Richmond, 57, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Sherman Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jaquez Rodgers, 19, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for sexual battery.
Xzadrian Shelly, 31, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Anthony Springer, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Thomas West, 43, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule I drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Drive 1728 Saltillo woman said her husband brought home a dog he thought was not being cared for. She said the dog’s gums are white and she fears if might be sick.
A County Road 1567 Mooreville woman said her ex-husband came to her house to pick up their daughter. He walked into her house without permission and started recording her with his phone. They are divorced and going though the child custody process.
A County Road 600 Shannon man said a man walked out of the woods behind his house and walked toward his mother’s house next door. A neighbor yelled at the suspect, who then turned toward the road and walked away.
A County Road 2538 Baldwyn woman said while her dog was outside taking care of business, the neighbor’s pit bull attacked it, ripping open her dog’s stomach. She ran out, broke up the fight and carried her dog to the veterinarian.
The owner of Brown’s Grocery on Highway 371 said the toilet was constantly running. He checked and found a syringe and a clear container in the tank. He turned over the paraphernalia to deputies.
A County Road 783 Saltillo man made breakfast for his girlfriend of four years. She did not want breakfast and an argument ensued. She said he pushed her. He said she slapped his glasses. Neither wanted to press charges.
A County Road 1349 Tupelo woman said she is going though a divorce. Her husband showed up trying to get items.
A County Road 100 Nettleton woman said she paid a male acquaintance $24,000 up front in May to construct a metal building on her land. Construction of the building was not started until after Thanksgiving. She said it was not constructed properly, and there are no footings under the concrete slab.
A Lily Jean Drive Auburn woman came home and noticed her apartment door knob was damaged. She thinks someone tried to break in but her dogs scared them off.
A Drive 1309 Auburn man said he has been having trouble with people trespassing. Someone stole four tires and rims worth $1,800.
A Yon-O-Main Trail man saw a man walk onto the Lake Piomingo levee around 9:30 p.m. Moments later, he heard the suspect yelling at someone, threatening to shoot them.
A County Road 2578 Baldwyn man said his wife, 43, and a 63-year-old male relative were arguing over a family matter around 12:30 a.m. He said the suspect picked up a metal rod and hit the wife in the head twice. He grabbed the suspect from behind and threw him to the floor. He then made the suspect leave. The wife had no visible injuries and refused medical attention.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville woman heard a car horn outside around 2 p.m. She went outside and found an unknown man in a blue van leaving her driveway. He was starting to pull away when she yelled at him. He got out, asked about some hoses in the yard, then left driving east. Her security system showed the man was on her property for about 10 minutes before she confronted him.
A County Road 1766 Auburn man saw a man walking on his land. He rode out on his Gator and discovered it was a neighbor looking for a missing dog. The man felt disrespected because the neighbor did not ask for permission to come onto his property. He told the neighbor to leave and pulled out his handgun when the neighbor started toward him. He said the men struggled over the gun, switching off the safety in the process. The man said he wrenched the gun free and “whacked” the suspect with it. After that, the suspect left.
A County Road 1766 Auburn man said his dog got out and he went onto a neighbor’s land to try to get the dog. He said the neighbor drove up in a side-by-side and pulled a gun on him. He told the neighbor he was just there to get his dog and leave. The neighbor then reportedly said, "Well, I should just shoot you." The man grabbed his dog and tried to get into his side-by-side when the neighbor hit him in the head with the butt of the gun. He got on his UTV and fled the area.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton man said there is a house down the road that has been empty for nine years. There are people in and out of the house now, especially at night. He is now finding used syringes in his yard. When he got home Wednesday, there was a fire in his yard that had spread for the neighboring house.
A County Road 1400 Mooreville woman said she is going through a divorce. Her husband reportedly broke in through the back door and stole a 90-inch television and bedroom furniture.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Lakeview Drive woman said someone threw a rock through the driver's window of her SUV during the night and stole her Michael Kors wallet containing $800 in cash, plus debit cards and her driver's license. She said someone knocked on the front door around midnight but she did not answer the door.
A man said he was driving east on Elizabeth Street and the railroad crossing arm was not down and the lights were not flashing. As he got to the grade crossing, he heard the train horn and his front bumper hit the right side of the train. There was damage to the front end of the vehicle as well as to the windshield and roof from the crossing arm. Employees of Kansas City Southern said the train was traveling 8 mph and they sounded the horn as they approached the crossing. They said the crossbar had been activated.
A Tupelo businessman said two homeless people have been finding ways to enter vacant rooms at the Econo Lodge and Super 7 Inn. Once they enter a room, they will not leave until police are called. They have been going back and forth from one hotel to the next. They broke out a window recently and have been stealing items from guest's cars as well.
Police were called to the area of Shady Lake Drive and Elvis Presley Park in reference to a drunk man damaging property around 10:30 p.m. Officers found the suspect hiding in the woods. A check revealed the man had five outstanding warrants, so he was arrested and carried to the county jail.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.