The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
• Rebecca Cordiero, 36, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, two counts of child abuse – endangerment.
• Courtney Terrell Davidson, 42, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, embezzlement.
• Henry Lee Macon, 52, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
• Bridget Lasondra Mallette, 52, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a building.
• Nicholas Daniel Willhite, 28, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, two counts of child abuse.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A Drive 271 Shannon woman said the man who lives in the trailer next to her has been trespassing and harassing her. He drives up and down her driveway several times a day. He blocks her driveway so she cannot get out. He has been told several times to stay off her property.
A County Road 239 Shannon woman said she heard someone scratching at her back window around 11:15 p.m. She heard what sounded like someone sharpening a knife and a female talking. She said there was damage to one of her window screens.
A Cove Lane Tupelo woman said she and her boyfriend got into an argument. He got into her car, which he has free use of, and left. He now refuses to return the car.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.