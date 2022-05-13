Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Justin Boyd, 26, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, public profanity.
Adam Eaton, 21, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jeffery Paul Hendrix, 43, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
David Allen Lindlow, 37, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, arson – third degree.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Saltillo woman found a truck abandoned on her County Road 249 Shannon property. She later learned her uncle gave the driver permission to leave the truck there after he had a flat. She said if the truck was not removed in a timely manner, she would have it towed. When the driver returned and got his truck about 90 minutes later, the man and the woman got into a verbal altercation. She said he made “several snide comments” but did not come back onto her property.
A Sweetwater Lane Saltillo woman said a male friend of her daughter works offshore and has been staying at her house. She sent him to the bank to deposit $1,000 in cash. The bank called and said the deposit was $20 short. When she checked her jewelry box, a platinum and diamond ring worth $20,000 was missing. She went to several pawn shops and jewelry stores. One recognizes the man’s name and said he stopped by asking if they bought jewelry.
A County Road 684 Tupelo woman said her neighbor’s cows are getting out of their pasture across the road. She said the cows wander in her yard and in the road. She is worried for the safety of the community and motorists. She said one cow was hit by a car on County Road 261 last week.
A County Road 659 Tupelo woman said her landlord served her with eviction papers and she is supposed to go to court May 24. She said the landlord showed up today and started a verbal altercation. She said he pulled out a gun and told her she needed to vacate his property. She felt threatened. She added that the man is a convicted felon.
A Highland Circle Guntown man said his wife stole his car. The deputy explained that since they are married, he could not file a stolen car report in her.
A County Road 1451 Mooreville man, 82, said he let a 20-something man and two others live with him for a couple of weeks. He asked them to leave, and they refused.
A County Road 249 Shannon woman said her adult son got into a verbal altercation with a neighbor. The neighbor threatened to harm the son.
A County Road 1143 Tupelo woman, 42, said her former boyfriend, 58, has been harassing her via phone, text and social media since they broke up. He stops at places she is at trying to talk to her or her family and friends.
A County Road 931 Saltillo man got home and noticed his Nike Lebron James shoes were missing. He looked at the security system which showed two acquaintances entering his house through an unlocked door around 7 a.m. and later leaving with a backpack. When he checked, he was also missing a silver necklace, a Nintendo Switch and clothes.
Tupelo Police Department
No report filed since May 11.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.