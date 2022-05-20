Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Jason Atkinson, 37, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine, felony fleeing, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of ecstasy.
Christopher Brazeal, 44,of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Jill Cobb, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of paraphernalia, disregard of a traffic device, no driver’s license, shoplifting, window tint violation.
Calvonte Gates, 20, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
James McAllister, 63, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
Tellie Meridith, 45, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Deauntay Payne, 31, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule II drug, no insurance, no tag, disorderly conduct, embezzlement.
Nikita Richey, 42,of Southaven, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana.
Tiatiana Richey, 21, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule II drug
Lauren D. Wilson, 29, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man said someone threw a piece of concrete through the window of a shop beside his house. Once inside, the thief stole a Craftsman circular saw he said was valued at $250.
Raybern Foods in Shannon said an employee caused a disturbance, banging on a desk in an aggressive manner and getting loud. The suspect eventually left the plant on foot.
A Payne Drive Tupelo man said his neighbor’s dogs are coming onto his property and defecating near the corner of his house. The deputy explained there are no leash laws in the county.
A man said while he was in the hospital, he asked a cousin to watch his house. He said the cousin stole his lawnmower trailer, television, refrigerator, air conditioner, air compressor and some scrap metal. He said most of his belongings have been removed from the house.
A County Road 2878 Baldwyn woman said neighbors keep trespassing and go fishing in her pond without permission. A friend installed a game camera for her, and it captured images of the 21-year-old female suspect fishing in the pond Monday afternoon.
A Haze Drive Verona woman said she heard a loud bang around midnight. It was not until that evening that she noticed the bullet hole in her bedroom window and called 911.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Sunshine Mills employee reported someone broke into his car while he worked the night shift. Security cameras showed a white four-door car, possibly a Ford Fusion, pull into the parking lot just after midnight May 17. A white female and a Black male got out of the car, broke into two vehicles and damaged a third. The suspects drove off headed south.
A Stone Street man woke up at 3:45 a.m. to the sound of someone shooting pellet guns at his house. He said his neighbors shoot at his southern wall. It is an ongoing issue, dating back at least seven years.
An employee at a President Street Extended business said during the night someone broke the rear passenger window of his car in the parking lot and rummaged through the vehicle. Nothing of value appeared to be stolen.
A Milford Street man said he washes and drives his 1966 Buick Electra 225 every day and noticed light damage to it. He said the parking spaces at the apartment complex are narrow, and he thinks another driver hit him while backing out, leaving a small dent and scratches
A woman said she was trying to help a man she has known for two days. They agreed to each pay half of a room at the America’s Best Value Inn. She was awakened the next morning by the hotel staff, who said the man had already turned in the keys. She looked around and saw her phone, her Nike shoes and a Bluetooth speaker were missing. She ran outside and saw the man leaving in a Ford Ranger driven by a white male.
