Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Raphael Lashawn Akins, 36, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, shooting into a motor vehicle.
Ezekiel Gillespie, 41, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony fleeing, possession of a Schedule II drug, speeding, reckless driving, tint violation.
Johnny Lee Nash, 42, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Kayla Parker, 35, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony eluding, possession of a Schedule II drug, driving under the influence – other, no insurance, no seat belt.
Gregory Richardson, 39, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Correction, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1361 Nettleton woman said someone stole her 20-inch bicycle from her storage building. A friend told her a male acquaintance took the bike.
A County Road 270 Nettleton man was putting up a fence because of problems with his neighbor’s dogs when the three dogs approached him. He fired a shot into the ground, and the dogs went back to their yard. The neighbor walked out on his porch and accused him of shooting at his dogs.
A Fulton man said someone stole three tool belts, a claw hammer and three tape measures from a Highway 178 Mooreville shed.
A County Road 270 Nettleton man said he was awakened by a neighbor hammering on metal posts in his yard. His dogs on the porch started barking, so he looked out the window. He said the neighbor fired a shot into the ground. When the man walked outside onto his porch, he said the neighbor started harassing and threatening him. He said the neighbor then fired two or more shots into the air and yelled, “Come across the ditch and I’ll show you.” He said the gunfire scared a bedridden veteran, who woke up screaming.
A Drive 124 Okolona man, 67, said a male acquaintance, 29, showed up uninvited, threatening to assault him. The suspect yelled, “What are you going to do?” and then walked inside the house. He said the suspect left about 15 minutes later.
A County Road 939 Tupelo man said a male suspect disassembled his 26-foot camper and removed it. He said the camper was moved without his permission while he was away working.
A manager at the Chesterville Road Dollar General said a black male entered the store around 7:15 p.m. and tried to buy a 10-pack of beer. The man got mad at her and started cursing at her. He walked outside and said he would bash her head into the brick wall. He left in a green SUV with a Pontotoc County tag.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since May 25.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.