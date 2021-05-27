Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Hope Cockrell, 46, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, simple assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct.
Jason Haughton, 43, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, false pretense.
Joseph Hickman, 20, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, three counts of burglary of a vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm.
Sasha Pitts, 38, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Rutledge, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Cecil Wagers, 36, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine.
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 54 Okolona woman said a male acquaintance showed up unannounced at 5 a.m. They got into an argument and he stole her cellphone before he left.
A County Road 270 Nettleton man said his neighbor’s German Shepherds came over while he was outside on the front porch and started acting aggressive.
A County Road 1567 Mooreville woman said her neighbor’s boxer came onto her porch and attacked her dog. The neighbor came over, broke up the fight and took his dog home. The dog returned later that day and again attacked her dog.
A County Road 45 Tupelo man said his neighbor is trespassing on his property. The neighbor is upset that the man has security cameras and lights. She wants him to take them down because the lights disturb her.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton woman said a 32-year-old female acquaintance was screaming all night in a cabin behind her house. The suspect came outside around 11 a.m. and began yelling and cursing at the woman. When she called 911, the suspect went back to her residence.
A Mount Vernon Road woman said a man showed up on a motorcycle. He asked if he could leave it at her house and come back later with help to pick it up. Later that day, the woman saw on social media that a bike like it had been stolen, so she called 911. The motorcycle was stolen and turned over to Tupelo police.
An Amory man said his son was with a female friend at a Tombigbee State Park cabin. They left the park in her car. When they returned, his 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee was gone. The man’s wife has heard rumors that the son has been telling folks he stole the SUV and sold it to a man in Highway 371.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman said someone left a red Dodge pickup on her property two weeks ago. She said the drive shaft was in the bed of the truck, that did not have a tag. She hated to have it towed, but did not know who owned it.
A County Road 2776 Baldwyn woman said she left her car keys on the nightstand and they were missing the next day. She thinks her sister, who was visiting, took the keys.
A County Road 1325 Eggville man returned to find someone had burglarized the residence. Someone stole two 9mm pistols, a bag of prescription medicine and a tool box with assorted hand tools.
A caller said there was a black man walking on the Tulip Creek Bridge who was screaming and acting like he was on drugs. A deputy responded and found "glass smoking device" in the man's pocket. The man said he had been living under the bridge for a week. He was charged with vagrancy and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A Gardenview Drive Saltillo woman let her 57-year-old brother borrow her car at 12:30 a.m. to go to the ATM to get the money he owed her for rent. Three hours later, he had not returned the 2015 Nissan Note and he was not answering his phone. She heard from someone else that a 25-year-old woman was driving the car and they might be headed to Verona.
Tupelo Police Department
A West Jackson Street woman said she ordered five items from Amazon.com. The website shows they were delivered but she never got the $187 in goods. She thinks someone stole the packages from her porch.
A Monument Drive woman got a letter that she was being audited by the IRS. She later learned her daughter's father was claiming their child on his taxes, even though he does not have custody. The IRS suggested she get a police report.
A Huey Road man said his ex-wife has been living with him since the divorce. He said she recently started accusing him of texting a female, so he kicked her out. She responded by throwing a brick through the windshield of his Chevy Tahoe. He said she is off her medication and will continue causing damage until someone stops her.
A Robins Street man said he was doing yardwork and left his lawn mower out front. When he returned from the backyard, the $300 mower was gone.
A Hampton Avenue woman said she got a letter fro Well Fargo Bank containing a debit card in her name. She said she did not open the account and wanted to report the stolen identity.
A Lambard Drive woman said the preteen girl who lives next door vandalized her car by writing on the hood with chalk. She said last week, the girl egged the car that stays parked under her carport.
A Belk employee said a man concealed four Polo shirts worth $234.50 and tried to leave without paying. He was detained for police and cited with shoplifting.
A woman said while visiting her mother, she and her sister got into an argument over a dog. When she started to leave, the sister threw a spaghetti sauce bottle. It hit her car, damaging the left rear window area.
A man mowing the grass at a South Eason Boulevard business found three bottles of medicine prescribed to one man. He turned the bottle over to police.
A woman was in the North Gloster Walmart parking lot when a man approached her and started talking. He would not leave her alone until she accepted a napkin with a message and his phone number written on it. She became frightened. He drove off. She called 911.
A woman said she went to eat with her ex-boyfriend for his birthday. They got into an argument because he had alcohol in his truck. She walked out of the restaurant. He came out and started driving up and down North Gloster looking for her. She got a friend to take her home. The ex-boyfriend started calling and texting her. When she did not respond, he showed up at her Milford Street apartment.
A Beasley Drive woman said her next door neighbor doesn't pick up their dog's feces. She said there is a strong odor coming from the neighbor's backyard and it "was disturbing." The neighbor welcomed the officers to the backyard. The officers found no visible feces on the ground and the dogs were in good condition.
A man said he was at an East Main Street motel with a woman. When he returned from the bathroom, he noticed his wallet had been moved and $900 cash was missing. He confronted the woman. She said she didn't take it, but shortly thereafter called someone to come pick her up and left.
A woman said she was sitting in her car in a McCullough Boulevard parking lot talking to her ex-boyfriend. She said "all of a sudden," he snatched her purse, jumped into his car and drove away.
An Anderson Street woman said two months ago, someone slashed two tires on the car she drives. Since then, her ex-boyfriend has admitted he did it. She said last week, he broke into her car while she was at work and stole her purse.
The South Gloster Subway restaurant reported a homeless man was loitering in front of the business harassing customers around 3:45 p.m. Police found the man had red eyes, dilated pupils and had trouble focusing on the conversation. The man said he was just working out and "began performing exercises to demonstrate. He was charged with public intoxication and disturbing a business and carried to jail.
