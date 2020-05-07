The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Birmingham Ridge woman said she saw two horses walking down the road freely. The woman said she followed the horses and was able to get them off the road and into a gated pasture. She did not know who the horses belonged to. The sheriff's office said they had no phone number on file for missing horses in the area of Birmingham Ridge.
A County Road 1399 woman said while she was in her home she heard her dogs barking outside. When she looked outside, she saw a white male wearing a red hat, tan jacket and blue jeans. The woman said the man was hiding behind bushes in the edge of her yard looking towards her home.
A Highway 363 Saltillo man said he was traveling on Highway 363 when he noticed a laundry basket near the road. The man said when he passed back through, he noticed the same basket in the road, but this time puppies were trying to climb out. The man stopped and picked up the eight puppies and contacted authorities.
A County Road 2180 Guntown woman said a brown stray dog showed up at her home. The woman said she felt sorry for the dog and has been feeding it. She said the dog is very young, but has become aggressive toward her and her grandchildren. The woman told deputies she would like the dog gone.
A County Road 1207 Plantersville man said another man came on his property without his permission. The man said he's had previous issues with the man coming onto his property, calling him out by his name, and threatening him. The man said the trespasser left the scene before a deputy arrived.
A County Road 814 Plantersville woman said a white male drove a gold Ford Ranger through her ditch and crashed through another property fence. The woman said that she told the man she was calling the police. The woman said the man had came onto her property on foot and when she tried to approach him, he ran away. The woman said the man was wearing a navy blue T-shirt and blue jeans.
A Shannon woman said her 20-year-old neighbor cut across her yard on a 4-wheeler on his way towards his home. The woman said she has spoken to the neighbor's mom before and she said, "do what you have to do." The woman also complained about the signs being taken in the area.
An Itawamba County woman said she saw a man in a red SUV following a white female walking south on Highway 371 into Lee County. The woman said she saw the woman go to a house in Lee County, get into a car, and drive back into Itawamba County. The woman said the man in the red SUV then followed her back into Itawamba County.
A deputy was called to the area of Azalea Trail for a report of trespassing. The deputy made contact with a man who had reportedly knocked on someone's door saying he was asking if he could do some yard work. The deputy asked the man about this and he denied ever stopping. The deputy checked to see if there were any warrants out for the man but he was clear.
A County Road 1190 woman said she noticed a white male in her yard walking around. She said he was acting suspicious and didn't know where he was at. The woman said she thought the man was going through people's cars trying to steal stuff. The man had glass from a windshield in his front pocket. The man also had a wallet with another person's I.D. and other cards. He was arrested for drug paraphernalia.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed.