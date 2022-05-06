Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Randell Bolin, 53, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
John Brown, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony shoplifting, shoplifting, public intoxication.
Vincent Darion Edwards, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, expired tag, possession of marijuana, no seat belt.
Mark Ashley Hardin, 51, of Tiplersville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary of a dwelling.
Bruce Martin, 43, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, grand larceny.
Richard Matthew Moore, 56, of Blue Springs, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, felony malicious mischief.
David Motes, 58, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, home repair fraud.
Lyndsey Michelle Presley, 28, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Ladana Scruggs, 35, of Shannon, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
Perez Walker, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1650 Tupelo woman said her son, 48, broke and tore up her lawnmower. She said he is mad because she “cut the air off to his camper.” She said he also threatened to cut her car tires.
A County Road 999 Plantersville man said two dogs from next door went onto his front porch and grabbed a kitten from a box. They carried the kitten next door and killed it.
A woman rented a U-Haul truck so she and her boyfriend could move. She parked the box truck at her sister’s Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo house. While she was away, her boyfriend took the truck and will not answer her calls. She said all the rental paperwork and her driver’s license is in the truck.
A County Road 122 Nettleton woman said the property next door is being used as a dump site. The owner moved to Florida but did not give permission for anyone to be on the site. She has seen someone in an older red Ford pickup with a trailer dumping items.
A Mitchell Street woman said the neighbor in the apartment across from her has been looking through her packages and messing with the plant outside her door. She has video of the suspect taking her package inside the suspect’s apartment, then throwing them back outside. When she got the packages, they appeared to have been cut open and then taped shut again.
A Mitchell Street woman said the neighbor across from her came to her door yelling and cursing, accusing her of taking the neighbor’s package. She said she never took any packages that were not hers. She noted that the neighbor had a camera pointed at her door and could video the inside of her apartment whenever the door is opened.
A County Road 2878 Baldwyn woman said a female acquaintance, 54, came back onto her property and was walking around their lake picking flowers. She is worried that the suspect will get hit by a car when she wanders around late at night.
A County Road 1147 Mooreville man said he loaned a female acquaintance $300 four weeks ago to pay a bill. When he asked for the money back, she paid him with counterfeit money.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A McCullough Boulevard Drive woman said someone entered her 2021 Toyota Camry during the night and stole an Apple laptop, $900 in cash and the mail from the glove box. She said the car was locked.
A Stone Creek Boulevard hotel manager said a man checked into the hotel on April 8 and used a credit card in a name different than his to pay for an 11-day stay in three separate rooms. She said there is still an unpaid balance of nearly $1,400.
A Stone Creek Boulevard hotel manager said a man called saying he wanted to pay for a room but he would not be present at check-in and it was pre-approved. A white female used the man’s credit card, checking in April 20 for a seven-day stay. A week later, the real credit cardholder called, saying he never authorized the charge and was given a $900 refund.
A man said he was outside of Ollie’s when a woman approached him carrying a large amount of cash. He told her she shouldn’t walk around with that much money, but she said she didn’t trust banks. He drove the woman and a thin gray-haired white male with a briefcase to his bank. She said she was worried that she would not be able to get her money out at any time. The man withdrew $15,000 of his money and returned to the car. The woman put her money in a paper bag and the man put his in as well. She put the bag in the glove box and they went to eat at Burger King. The man later left to pick up his wife at Ollie’s and told her the story. When the wife looked in the glove box, the paper sack contained only a roll of toilet paper. When they went to the restaurant, the couple was gone.
A woman stopped on Martin Street to pick up her daughter. The car jumped out of park and into reverse. She turned the steering wheel to avoid children in the area and backed through a driveway, hitting the corner post of a house, several potted plants, and eventually a retaining wall.
An Elvis Presley Drive woman said someone entered her unlocked car and stole her Louis Vuitton wallet containing credit cards, Social Security card for her and her children, as well as $190 cash in a Girl Scouts envelope.
A Carnation Street woman said a man and woman were fighting in the parking lot. After the man left, a second female approached to check on the black female. The victim shoved the woman, knocking her to the ground and injuring her head and knees.
A CVS employee said a woman entered the store and confronted her. The suspect was agitated and yelling, but she couldn’t make out her words. The suspect them backhanded the employee across the right cheek. A witness heard the suspect say, “B----, you don’t think I know what you did earlier today.” The witness followed the suspect outside and told her to stop. The suspect replied, “I will bust you in the head too,” before walking north toward Strange Brew.
A Kathryn Circle man said he had a new gate installed with two locks, so it is “only accessible to a human.” He shut the gate at 5:30 p.m. but noticed it open three hours later. He looked outside and did not see anyone, nor was anything missing from the backyard.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a woman in the self checkout line failed to scan clothing, cake mix and a loaf pan worth a total of $43. She was detained for police and cited for shoplifting.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.