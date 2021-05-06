Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Davis Farr, 28, of Okolona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, trafficking of marijuana.
Jessica Lavender, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of methamphetamine.
Twaino Moss, 21, of Columbus, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office,. possession of a controlled substance.
Bradley Owens, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Rebecca Shiers, 28, of Fulton, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Kimberly Whitehorn, 30, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, breaking and entering, possession of a Schedule II drug, trespassing.
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A Palmetto Road woman said she and her husband got into a verbal altercation after they got home from working the night shift. He got upset that she wanted to sleep in a separate bed. He threw an air mattress onto the back deck and deck chairs into the yard. He left before deputies arrived, possibly heading to their property in Potts Camp.
A County Road 141 Tupelo man said his wife was harassing him. He said she called his parole officer and made false statements to get him in trouble and sent back to prison. He said they are separated and not living together.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville man said overnight a car left the road and drove through his yard, leaving ruts.
A County Road 2538 Pratts man said someone entered his Chevy pickup and stole his Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol. He said the last time he saw the gun was April 21.
The owner of a County Road 931 Auburn store said an unknown white male left a car outside the store two days ago. When the suspect returned today, he questioned the owner about people trying to steal the Toyota Camry. The suspect then got in the car, cranked it and drove away.
A woman said while she was at work at MTD, someone took her car, which contained her purse. She admitted she is eight or nine months behind on the payments for the 2005 Toyota Corolla.
A Drive 2696 Baldwyn woman said she discovered all of her money was missing from her Cash app. She checked and found a 2:49 a.m. transaction that sent $200 to a suspect who has hacked her accounts in the past. She said she wouldn’t send him money “for anything in the world.”
A 22-year-old woman said her mother locked her out of the mother’s County Road 41 Tupelo house after 9 a.m. and would not let her back inside. The 42-year-old mother said they got into a verbal altercation. She threw the daughter’s bag outside and licked the door to prevent the disturbance from getting worse.
A Baldwyn woman got into a verbal altercation with her mother that ended with deputies dispatched to the County Road 41 Tupelo house. After the deputies left and she was trying to leave, her 52-year-old aunt grabbed her shirt and dragged her out of the the car and then slapped her in the face with an open hand. When she got back in the car, the aunt would not let her close the door, so she drove away with the door open.
A County Road 1307 Nettleton man said someone claiming to be a deputy called saying he had warrants against him. The caller asked for both the man’s and his wife’s Social Security numbers to verify their identity. He gave both numbers and was told he needed to pay $980 to take care of the charges. He said after the call, someone changed hi DirecTV account and added $1,000 to his Tombigbee Electric account.
A Euclatubba Road woman said she tried to purchase an item from Facebook Marketplace. She sent $200 electronically to a man in Florida but never got the merchandise. She said the seller has scammed other people as well.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Milford Street woman said her ex-boyfriend was harassing her. She said he contacted her and her children several times over the past week saying he was coming over to harm her. She said he has been physical against her in the past.
A Leake Street resident saw a suspicious white male looking into cars parked outside a business around noon. The suspect had an elevated heart rate and was sweating profusely, He had a hard time staying on topic while talking to police. He was carried to jail and charged with public intoxication.
A Monument Drive woman said her ex-boyfriend has been threatening her by text. He showed up and kicked in her apartment door. When he discovered she wasn’t home, he left. Police were called to the same residence three hours later when the ex-boyfriend’s sister showed up and tried to pick a fight with the woman.
A Chesterville Road man said he was stopped on West Main Street waiting for traffic to clear to make a left turn onto Locust Lane when he was rear-ended by a red Ford Focus. The Black female driver did not stop. He followed her into town, trying to get her to pull over to exchange insurance information. Instead of stopping, the woman flipped him off and drove away.
A guest at the North Gloster Days Inn said someone slashed the right rear tire of her car overnight and keyed both driver’s side doors. She felt her boyfriend was responsible. He has deflated her tires, broken her phone and stolen money from her in the past.
A Tupelo Water & Light employee said three juvenile males have been trespassing at a sewage site off of South Canal Street. The suspects cut two padlocks and took the memory card from one game camera. A second camera got pictures of the juveniles. Officials were worried for the safety of the juveniles because of the high voltage electricity at the site.
A Feemster Lake Road couple heard the sound of breaking glass around 4:45 p.m. When they checked, the living room window was broken and there was a golf ball-sized circular hole in the glass.
A woman said she was driving through the West Main Walmart parking lot when a car backed out of a parking space and hit her vehicle. She got out of her car and got her son to take pictures of the other vehicle, which angered the female driver. The women got into a verbal argument. The second driver allegedly belly-bumped the first driver, then grabbed her wrist. The second driver admitted she backed into the other car. She said they were exchanging information but when she said she wanted law enforcement involved, the first driver turned the conversation into an argument. She said they did bump at one point but she never grabbed the first driver’s wrist. Both women wanted to press simple assault charges.
A Honey Locust Drive woman said her city-issued garbage can was missing or had been stolen.
An American Family Association employee said someone cut the chain link fence around the construction site on Parkgate Drive.
A Craigmont Circle man noticed a white mountain bike sitting on the edge of his property near the road. He said it did not belong to him and wondered if it might be stolen. Earlier that same day, police had taken a report of two bikes being stolen from a house up the street. The found bike matched the description of one of the stolen bicycles.
A woman said she set her iPhone XR down on a table at a family gathering on North Green Street. She later realized the black phone was missing. She spent the next day looking for it before calling 911.
A West Jackson Street woman said someone is stealing packages off her front porch. She said she has lost around $130 in clothing items.
An employee at O’Reilly’s on South Gloster said a white male picked up a $100 jack stand and stood in line. When the clerks were occupied with other customers, he walked out the door without paying. The suspect drove off in a gray Crown Victoria.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.