The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Charles D. Bingham, 27, of Houston, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated assault, kidnapping, domestic violence.
Deangelo Middlebrooks, 33, homeless, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias for possession of methamphetamine.
Bobby O. Poole, 45, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of Oxycodone.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
An employee at the Texaco Quick Stop on Palmetto Road said she was cooking breakfast before opening the store when she heard a loud noise out front around 4:10 a.m. She turned around and saw an unknown Black male at the counter. When he saw her, he ran back out the front door, which had been shattered by a cinder block. He was wearing a dark knit cap and a white bandanna over his face.
A Drive 1998, Saltillo, woman said a silver four-door car pulled around the back of her residence around 8:30 p.m. and just sat there for about 20 minutes. She said she lives at the end of a dead-end road, so no one should be coming there uninvited. She had never seen the car before.
A County Road 520, Shannon, store clerk said the day before a white male entered the store, broke the glass counter and stole several items. The boss said to call 911 if he ever came back. He returned after midnight but left before deputies arrived.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
