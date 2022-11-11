Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Daniel Brown, 47, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Timothy Conley, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Patenia Shuntel Dilworth, 38, no address given, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
William G. Huffman, 31, of Houston, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to deliver, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Kashamere C. Jones, 28, of Verona, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Kristie Lauderdale, 53, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule II drug, careless driving.
Autumn J. Long, 21, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, child abuse, disorderly conduct.
Marshone Neely, 35, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by felon, violation of probation, disorderly conduct.
Jennifer Sims, 38, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Drive 432 Shannon woman woke up at 3:30 a.m. to find a male acquaintance standing over her and threatening physical harm. She managed to get away from the man, 51, who broke several items in the house and then broke the window and the sunroof of her car. She ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911. She said she has known the suspect all her life but has never had any type of relationship with him.
A County Road 49 Tupelo man said a black Honda Accord pulled into his driveway around 3:30 p.m. A couple got out of the car, and the man asked him when was the last time he had his roof inspected. They seemed suspicious, and he thought it was a scam. He asked around, but the suspect had not approached any of the neighbors. He wanted a report on file and asked for deputies to patrol the area.
An Auburn Place Tupelo woman said she heard three gunshots around 4:30 p.m. from the area of County Road 1349 Tupelo. She then hear three more and about five minutes later, there were four shots. She could also hear people, possibly a male and a female, cursing and arguing.
A Highway 371 Mooreville man said an unknown male knocked on his back door around 6 p.m. The suspect introduced himself and asked the man several questions. He said the suspect, who arrived on a bicycle, did not appear to be violent. When deputies arrived, they told the suspect he needed to leave and not return.
A Riparian Cove Saltillo woman said a male acquaintance drove to her house at 8:30 p.m. and asked to borrow her car to drive to New Albany. He did not want to use his car because the oil light was on. She conceded. He left and returned around 11 p.m. She said he got upset because she had the garage door down, so he stole $100 from her car and left.
