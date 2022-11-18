The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
• Casey Haywood Chambers, 33, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a controlled substance.
• Tammy Davidson, 55, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
• Landerious Markee Montgomery, 31, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
• Rana Owens, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of cocaine.
• George Stroud, 57, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule II drug, trafficking methamphetamine.
• Desrico White, 39, of Okolona, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, murder.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A Highway 371 Mooreville couple were trying to sell a side-by-side for their grandson’s in-laws. The 2016 Polaris Razor was parked in the front yard and chained to a utility pole. Someone cut the chain and stole the vehicle.
A Ridge Farm Road Saltillo man said someone stole his 12-foot, single-axle utility trailer from his yard.
A Drive 1283 Mooreville woman walked outside around 8 p.m. and discovered her 2008 GMC Acadia was missing. A friend’s security camera showed the SUV driving away at 5 p.m. She feels two male acquaintances stole the car. One of the suspects even voiced his intentions to steal it to family members.
A County Road 530 Shannon man said a male acquaintance locked him in a room. The suspect then broke out the room’s windows and sprayed the man with a water hose.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
