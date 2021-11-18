Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
David Atkinson, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Robert Boyce, 36, of Dyess, Arkansas, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, five counts of felony malicious mischief, possession of burglary tools, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Douglas Walton Dobbs, 59, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Candie Falls, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Titus Graham, 18, of Shannon, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime, directing a minor to commit a felony.
Eddie Gray, 47, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Mandy Gray, 39, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, careless driving.
Eynel Hernandez, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.
Michael Jones, 40, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Travis Martinelli, 34, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Zachary McDonald, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, two counts of child abuse.
Lenora Moore, 46, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, credit card fraud.
Malik Rogers, 23, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, burglary and larceny, domestic violence.
Donnie Roscoe, 40, of Verona, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of methamphetamine.
Audrey Souter, 33, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated assault.
Chrystal Stewart, 43, of Ripley, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, five counts of felony malicious mischief, possession of burglary tools.
Tyreke Townsend, 18, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary.
Amanda Turner, 33. of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Kyler Walker, 18, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime, directing a minor to commit a felony, speeding and no driver's license.
Tyler Warren, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, grand larceny.
Anthony Williams, 26, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, sale of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman's dogs were barking at 4 a.m. She looked outside and saw a man sitting on her porch. She asked if she could help him. He mumbled something and then took off. Later in the day, she found a camouflage backpack in the backyard. It contained clothing, a blanket and hygiene products.
A construction company said someone hit one of their work trucks. The employee got the other driver's name. When the employee called 911, the other driver said he didn't have a license or insurance and fled the scene.
A County Road 151 Tupelo man said someone dumped two pit bulls off near his house and the dogs keep getting in the road. One dog has a collar. He has tried to catch them, but was not successful.
An Aberdeen man said someone stole the for rent sign off his County Road 713 Shannon rental property. An acquaintance said someone paid him to take down the sign.
A County Road 931 Tupelo man, 73, said he had been letting a friend of his son stay at the house. He said he told the 41-year-old suspect several times to leave. On Oct. 1, the suspect became irate, grabbed him by the throat, slammed him to the ground and began choking him. He later found out the suspect, who is much larger than him, has been using and selling drugs while he was a guest in the house.
A West Garrison woman was away for the weekend. When she returned, she found dried white paint drips leading from her back door, through the kitchen and into the bedrooms. In her bedroom, there were paint drops on a pair of shoes in front of her dresser. Missing were 15 bottles of assorted perfumes, an iPhone 7 and a new Michael Kors purse.
A County Road 111 Shannon woman said she found a buyer for her neighbor's car. After the car was sold for $250, the neighbor refuses to pay her the $20 finder's fee they agreed to.
A Highway 348 Guntown woman saw something outside at 7 a.m. She saw a white male go to the edge of the property and ask for a light. He then went to the tree line, threw his hands up and became irate.
A Mitchell Road woman said her daughter's boyfriend was causing a disturbance and refused to leave. The couple recently had a baby. The daughter and child were trying to go back to the hospital.
A County Road 1501 Nettleton man said someone siphoned the gas out of two vehicles during the night.
A Tupelo woman said she got a male acquaintance to pick up her riding mower in May and carry it to the shop. He later picked up the repaired mower and took it to his County Road 568 Shannon house. She asked him several times to return the item, but he refused, saying he was using it.
A Highway 6 Plantersville woman said a stray dog keeps coming onto her property and she wants it to stop.
A woman purchased a County Road 401 Shannon property from a woman who has since passed away. While she was having dirt work down, the late woman's son showed up, claimed they were trespassing on his land and caused a disturbance. The man continued to argue while the deputy was taking the report.
A County Road 2346 Guntown man returned home to find trash scattered all over his yard and his county-issued garbage can missing.
A 62-year-old County Road 521 Saltillo man and his son, 36, are having a dispute over property boundaries. The son rents a piece of land from the father and put a trailer on it. When the father started to put up fence posts around his property, the son threatened to kill the man. The son left when the man called 911. The son returned several hours later, still upset that his access to the rest of the father's property would be limited by the fence. There was more yelling and threats, so the father called 911 again.
A woman said someone broke into her McCullough Boulevard storage unit and stole clothes, coats, purses, shoes, television, PlayStation, furniture and bedding. She estimated the items were worth more than $5,000.
A Houston Street man found a white male standing on an air vent in his backyard at 4 a.m. Police apprehended the man, who matched the description of a suspect seen sitting on a neighbor's back porch earlier that night.
A Rob Drive daycare reported someone stole the catalytic converter off the daycare van. Security cameras showed a suspicious silver car driving through the area several times.
A Fenco Drive landscaping service said someone stole a catalytic converter from one of their work trucks.
The Lee County Multi Purpose building on Cliff Gookin said someone cut through the chain link fence and stole catalytic converters from two vehicles.
A woman said someone used her late mother's identity to obtain and subsequently overdraw a credit card account with Navy Federal Credit Union.
A West Main Street woman tried to purchase some clothing from a vendor she found online. He told her to wire him $540 through Western Union. She said the money was picked up but the seller has not sent her a tracking number nor will he respond to her messages.
A woman said she was dating a man who she did not know was married. His wife is now sending her threatening messages and has been stalking her.
A Ryder Street car lot reported catalytic converters were stolen from 10 repossessed vehicles.
A Pierce Street man said someone stole two Stihl leaf blowers and a five-gallon jug of gas from his landscaping trailer.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A woman said she had the green light and entered the intersection of Clayton and Jackson streets. A westbound Hyundai sped into the intersection and the two cars hit. A white female got out of the Hyundai and began verbally berating the woman because she didn't have insurance. The suspect got back in her car and left.
A Garfield Street woman got a text at 8:30 p.m. from someone claiming to be her godson. He said he was in jail and needed her to send bail money by Cash app. She sent $220 and the another $65. When she went to pick him up, there was no one at the bonding company. She called their number, and they did not know what she was talking about.
A Monument Drive woman said her door lock was not working right. When she looked closer, the lock came apart and there was a nail in the lock. She thinks someone was trying to break into her apartment.
A woman said her car hydroplaned during heavy rain. She left the road and hit an embankment, causing heavy damage to the left front and driver's door. She called her son to pull the car out.
The Sprint Mart on Deer Park Road reported that someone broke into the coin-operated compressed air machine and stole around $70 in change,
An Arcada Circle man applied for credit and discovered someone stole his identity to create at least three Transunion accounts.
A Boggan Drive man said someone stole a leaf blower, string trimmer and a battery charger from the storage shed behind his house.
A man said he was in a friend's North Gloster motel room Friday night and at some point, his wallet came up missing. Whoever stole it tried to use on of his cards and locked up the account.
A Belk employee said a male placed a pair of shorts and Versace fragrance in his bag and tried to leave without paying for the $161 in merchandise. He was detained for police, who also found a small black pouch containing marijuana. He said the drugs actually belonged to someone else. He was charged with shoplifting and possession of marijuana.
The McCullough Boulevard T-Mart was cleaning their vent hoods outside the store. A trucker driving a purple Peterbilt ran over the vent hoods, damaging them, and drove away.
A man said his baby mama entered the Super Sagless parking lot on South Green Street and broke the taillights on his car.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.