The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Kelan Hampton, 21, of Columbus, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a vehicle.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 653 Saltillo woman got into an argument with a male acquaintance. It escalated, and he began choking her. She could not breathe and her nose started bleeding. He drove away in an older maroon car. After the altercation, she coughed up blood.
A State Park Road man said his father showed up around 7:30 p.m. trying to get inside. The father was yelling, and the men argued. The son called 911. The father left before deputies arrived. He said the father does not live at the residence.
A Cotton Gin Lane Saltillo woman saw an unknown male wearing a gray hoodie in her garage after 9 p.m. The suspect left walking towards Birmingham Ridge Road. She said it could have been one of her daughter’s friends rolling their yard or playing a prank. She said she called 911 because she was not sure. Nothing appeared to be missing from the garage.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
