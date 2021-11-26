Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Patenia Dilworth, 37, of Fulton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine, trespassing.
Deandrea Hull, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of credit card fraud, grand larceny.
Leeza Listenbee, 28, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary of a commercial building, disorderly conduct, trespassing.
Robert Potmesil, 27, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, violation of probation.
Rodney Thompson, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Michael Turner, 50, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
An Illinois man noticed the garage door was open on a Winfield Driver Verona house. It appeared people had been staying there. The back porch light was on, and the fence was torn down. Deputies searched the house and found four people, one male and three females, ages 28-58. All four were charged with trespassing. Some also face drug charges.
A County Road 778 Palmetto man said a stray dog showed up recently and had puppies. He has fed the mother but is unable to care for the whole litter.
A County Road 1253 Saltillo woman said her son, 53, has been staying with her. He left to go wash clothes and came back drunk. He then began yelling and cursing at her. She now wants him gone.
A County Road 1029 Tupelo man said a neighbor's dog has been coming over, chasing kids and barking. Workers with Tombigbee Electric Power Association could not get out of their truck because of the dog.
A County Road 931 Tupelo woman said someone kicked in the back door of her apartment. Someone had rummaged through the entire apartment. Furniture was flipped. The only thing stolen was her Taurus pistol that she kept under her pillow.
Security at Raybern Foods in Shannon said a black male showed up at 8:45 p.m. saying he was there for work. When asked where in the plant he worked, the man got mad and started cursing.
A State Park road woman, 20, said her mom's ex-boyfriend was knocking on the doors and windows at 11:45 p.m., looking to see if her mother was home.
A County Road 115 Shannon woman said a male acquaintance, who she only knows by his first name, began pushing and shoving her because she turned on the lights after 3:30 a.m. He grabbed her leg and pulled her outside. She said her boyfriend owns the house and is letting both of them to stay there.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Nov. 22.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.