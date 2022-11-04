Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
• Arlesha Buchanan, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation, possession of marijuana.
• Timothy Hallman, 39, of Booneville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, grand larceny.
• Monica Henderson, 44, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, two counts of breaking and entering a dwelling, domestic violence, trespassing.
• Ervin Judge, 57, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
• Joshua Medeiros, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation, possession of methamphetamine.
• Kayla N. Parker, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
• Jordan Tyler Posey, 30, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a dwelling, public intoxication.
• Gerald T. Roberson, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
• Cory Williams, 31, no address, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service, failure to register as a sex offender.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 2538 Guntown man said his nephew left last night but returned at 5 a.m. banging on the front door. The 24-year-old suspect also broke the man’s porch light and kicked over his garbage can.
A man said he dropped his 8-foot trailer off at a mechanic’s County Road 931 shop to replace the lights. It has been a month, and the work has not been completed. He went to get his trailer, and the suspect would not give it to him or tell him where the trailer is.
A County Road 54 Shannon man said his neighbor was clearing his land and had been pushing logs onto the man’s property.
A Jean Jane Lane Tupelo woman said someone stole a Ruger pistol from the center console of her car. She said her son had been driving the car and left it unlocked.
A man said the door was open at a vacant trailer on his brother-in-law’s County Road 821 Saltillo property. Deputies responded and checked the residence, which was not occupied.
A Keely Drive Auburn man said his roommate turned off his alarm clock causing him to lose his job. The men got into an argument, and the roommate started hitting the man in the head and neck area. The man, who had been drinking and was unable to sign the report, said he is in love with the roommate and it is causing problems.
A County Road 931 Auburn man saw a male acquaintance walking around his truck at 2:30 a.m. The suspect was looking for a flashlight and left walking into the woods toward County Road 1057.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.