Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Octravis Burress, 20, of Ripley, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, public intoxication.
Kevin Crenshaw, 31, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct, obstructing a roadway.
Wardette Falconer, 48, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Andrago Gaston, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lester Harper, 41, of Columbus, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, two counts of grand larceny.
Lamonica Shumpert, 39, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Cayla Chelsea White, 29, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 506 Shannon man saw a white male on his security camera trying to break into his house around 11:30 a.m. The suspect is seen leaving with a large, unknown object.
A County Road 1567 Mooreville man said his security system sent him video of an unwanted person on his property. He said he signed a warrant on the suspect recently. Deputies determined that the man's daughter invited to suspect to the house to tell her "the truth." The suspect was arrested on a petty larceny warrant.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said for the past two weeks, her neighbors have been playing music very loud. At times, it was loud enough to hear in her house.
A 25-year-old woman returned to her County Road 1501 Nettleton home after a week's absence. Someone had stolen the refrigerator, the washer and dryer, the central heating and cooling system (both the inside and outside units) and an XBox. The thief also took a push mower and a string trimmer from the shed behind the house.
A County Road 2424 Blue Springs man received a Community Federal Savings Bank debit card in the mail. He said he has never had any dealings with that bank before and has no idea who used his information to open the account.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
An officer responded to a one-car wreck on Interstate 22 near Veterans Boulevard at 6 a.m. He found a gray Dodge Charger in the median. The 50-year-old black female driver smelled of alcohol and admitted she was drunk.
A Prairie Cove man said someone used his name, address, birth date and Social Security number to open five Vanguard Brokerage accounts.
A woman said she was stopped at a traffic light on Eason Boulevard at South Gloster Street when she rolled into a pickup. The other driver was "Door Dashing." The other driver could not reach her parents, so she didn't want a police report. The woman took pictures of both vehicles but there was no damage to the truck.
A West Jackson Street woman said she has been in contact with a man from Publisher's Clearing House for more than a year. He told her she won a new car and $75,000 but she needed to pay $7,000 to the IRS in order to collect the prizes. The man reportedly paid $5,000 of the tax bill. The woman purchased a total of $2,000 in Vanilla Visa gift cards. She then sent the cards' information to multiple contacts, who the man said also worked for PCH.
A North Gloster apartment complex manager said a former tenant who had been evicted returned to get her stuff and was creating a disturbance for the workers who were changing the locks and getting the unit ready for the next tenant. The suspect left before police arrived.
A woman said she was waiting to pull out of the Walmart parking lot onto West Main Street when the car in front of her rolled backward down the hill and hit the front of her car. The other driver said he was in a rush, gave her a phone number then drove away.
The South Gloster Wendy's manager said a Door Dash customer requested two separate orders at the drive thru around 7 p.m. When informed his request was not possible, the driver got aggressive and started threatening employees through the intercom. He then pulled up to the window, got out of the white four-door Nissan Altima brandishing a tire iron, screaming and threatening employees again. After he left, he called the store repeatedly. The suspect was described as a Black male, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds.
A woman said while she was at the East Main Church of Christ on Wednesday night, someone stole the catalytic converter from her 2021 Honda Pilot. When she started to drive home, she noticed her car sounded different.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.