The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1016 woman said her son broke into her house one night and would not leave. The mother said she repeatedly told her son to leave. She said her son threatened to hit her if she didn't stop talking.
A Tomlinson Drive man reported someone stole his pistol out of his pickup truck. The man said the door to his truck was left unlocked when the gun was stolen. The man said he went to his truck one morning and noticed the door cracked open slightly and the center console was open and appeared to have been gone through.
A County Road 1548 Saltillo man reported that someone had attempted to use his banking account to make a payment for something. The man contacted his bank about the incident and was given a contact for the attorney general's office.
A County Road 1551 Mooreville man reported that his neighbors were harassing him and had made a verbal threat towards him. The man said that they continue to use his front yard to turn their cars around. He said he received a call from one of the neighbors and they left a voice message threating to shoot him.
A Saltillo woman reported that an unknown white male got into her car and drove off while in the parking lot of her job. Police contacted a car dealership and were told the woman's car had been reposed.
A County Road 831 man was traveling east on County Road 1900 when he lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway on the north side of the road, damaging several fence posts and the fence.
A County Road 931 woman said that items from her deceased husband have been coming up missing. She said that her grandson has been living on her property in a camper. The woman said that she told him that he had to leave and he told her she couldn't make him because of COVID-19. The grandmother said he got angry, busted out her kitchen window, then left.
A Mitchell Road woman reported that another woman came to her apartment causing a verbal altercation and yelled out threats.
A Baldwyn man said his brother recently sold a house trailer. The man said that the buyers of the house trailer were to only move the trailer to their land but someone moved into the trailer and have been burning things and the property.
A County Road 1463 man said that he was assaulted by a white male. The man said that a female acquaintance broke his phone when he attempted to call 911.
A State Park Road Mooreville man reported that he dropped his cousin off around the corner to meet some guys when the guys began to cause a verbal disturbance over a gun.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman said she received a letter in the mail from Chase Bank saying an account had been opened in her name. The woman said she did not open the account nor give anyone permission to open one for her. The woman said she contacted Chase to close the account.
Police were dispatched to West Main Street (Ballard Park) in regard to property theft. A man said he and his wife had just come back from a walk when they noticed someone had broken the front passenger side window of their vehicle. Several items were stolen out of the wife's purse. An officer was able to obtain surveillance video of the area where the incident happened. The footage revealed a light blue Dodge Charger circling the area multiple times. The video also showed a tall white male with blue jeans exiting the Dodge Charger walking around the parking lot with a mask covering his face.
Police were dispatched to the Walmart on North Gloster Street in regards to a female shoplifting. Officers arrived on the scene and talked with a lost prevention employee. The items that were taken include items such as clothing, makeup, a head band, a pair of women's shoes, and other accessories that totaled to a amount of $145.75. The female was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
Police were dispatched to Oakvew Drive (Los Toros) for a report of a drunk driver. The caller stated that a silver Toyota Tacoma was weaving all over the roadway, and had driven into several people's yards along side Veterans Boulevard, before parking in the Los Toros parking lot. Officers did an inventory of the vehicle and found an open 16 oz. can of Bahama Mama in the passenger floorboard. The driver was arrested and charged with DUI.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.