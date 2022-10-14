Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Jaclyn Lafaye Churchman, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Cecil Phillip Howell, 42, of Lucedale, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Clinton Hunter Johnson, 32, of West Point, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, three counts of false pretense, possession of methamphetamine.
Eldwyien J. Lane, 23, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Nunni Trail Lake Piomingo woman said an unknown couple got into a verbal and physical altercation in front of her house at around 9 a.m. At one point, the dark haired female, who was dressed all in black, threw down her backpack in the woman’s driveway. The couple did eventually walk away.
A County Road 659 Verona woman said there was a large group of people fighting in the roadway just south of her home around 9 a.m. She said this happens “all the time” but the group always disperses before the law arrives. When deputies arrived, there was no one in the roadway.
A County Road 1498 Mooreville man said two large mixed breed dogs came onto his property acting aggressively. They attacked his dog, injuring its leg. He now fears for the safety of his wife and infant child.
A County Road 736 Plantersville man said a crew moving a mobile home damaged his gravel driveway near the culvert and pulled his mailbox out of the ground. He said he was lied to last time by the company, who said they would come back and repair the damages.
A County Road 806 Richmond woman said a tall skinny male driving a white Ford Mustang with loud pipes pulled behind a shed. They pulled the tin back on a sliding door and unlocked the chain to gain access. Once inside, they stole two Stihl chain saws, two circular saws, a reciprocating saw, an angle grinder and two drills. The suspect also cut a catalytic converter off at least one vehicle.
A County Road 141 Tupelo woman found her husband’s car on fire on the side of the road with her husband still in it. She pulled her husband from the car, which was billowing plumes of smoke and called 911. The man said he was driving down the road when he noticed the car was smoking and was unsure what happened. He said he was about to kick out the window to escape when his wife opened the door.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports with narratives filed since Sept. 16.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.