Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Daniel Gilbert, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, culpable negligence manslaughter.
Kenneth Curtis Hill, 57, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, careless driving, no turn signals.
Jessica Lynn Parker, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, embezzlement.
Curtis Lee Rodgers, 55, of Lee County, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
James William Shipe Jr., 50, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, fondling.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A woman said she was riding with a friend, and they ended up at a County Road 1277 Nettleton address where pit bulls were being fought in a dog ring. She said people were placing bets on the fights while drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman said a man wrecked his truck on the highway and drove through her barbed wire fence.
A County Road 598 Nettleton woman said she and her brother have been arguing over their property. He has threatened to lock the gates to the property, preventing her from leaving. She is scared he will lock her in, preventing emergency services from being able to reach her.
A State Park Road Mooreville man said a neighbor called around 8 p.m. asking if he was outside with a flashlight. The man heard an animal and fired his gun into the bushes, and the animal ran out. He never saw anyone outside.
A Koninchush Trail Lake Piomingo man saw a white male on his neighbor’s property after 9 p.m. He said the suspect and the female neighbor appeared to be in an argument. She threw his things outside. When the suspect refused to leave, the man called 911.
A County Road 300 Shannon woman said her ex-boyfriend sent her messages saying he was going to follow her and when he found her at her house, he would hurt her. They broke up three months ago and he refuses to leave her alone.
