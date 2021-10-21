Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Terrance Yvonne Crawford, 38, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.
Corry Hudson, 30, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, trafficking methamphetamine.
James Morris, 47, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of fondling, sexual battery of a child.
Christopher Palmer, 30, of Marietta, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary and malicious mischief.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Omega Motion in Saltillo reported there was a disturbance in the parking lot among employees around 5:30 a.m. It was a continuation of an incident the day before. All of the employees were gone by the time deputies arrived.
A Tupelo woman went to the sheriff's office and reported a female suspect followed her to work at Omega Motion, trying to start a fight. The suspect broke her car's door handle trying to get inside. The woman fled and as she called 911, the suspect allegedly rammed her car, trying to run her off the road. When the suspect realized she was not going to stop and fight, she stopped following her.
A Drive 1452 Tupelo man said he and his then-girlfriend purchased two cell phones and a Verizon phone plan last week. He paid for the phones, which were put in her name. They broke up yesterday and she said she would report his phone as stolen if he didn't give it to her.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman returned home and found someone had pried open the back door. The burglar stole a World War II gun and a flat top guitar.
A County Road 1303 Saltillo woman said the neighbor's dog broke its chain and is running loose. The dog is becoming aggressive toward her and her kids. It would not let them out of the car.
A Mooreville Dollar General employee saw a man outside loading cases of water into an enclosed trailer. She asked him how many he bought. He said his friend was paying inside. She went inside and the customer had not bought any water. The men drove away with 15 cases of bottled water worth $45.
A Yon-O-Main Trail Lake Piomingo man said he was awoken at 3:45 a.m. by his nephew's girlfriend screaming and cursing. The man's mother told the 25-year-old girlfriend to leave. She then started cursing at the mother. When he called 911, she left on foot. He said this is an ongoing issue.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A woman said as she was pulling into the parking lot of a North Eason Boulevard landscaping business, a vehicle pulling out hit her car. The other driver gave her his insurance information then left.
The Lee County Library manager found a man asleep on the sidewalk when he arrived before 8 a.m. He said it has been an ongoing problem. The suspect was told to leave and not return.
A man said he gave a male acquaintance a ride Tuesday morning at 7. He stopped at a South Gloster convenience store. When he returned to his car, the friend and the man's 9mm pistol were both gone.
A woman said her boyfriend got upset when she told him to get a job and not sleep in all day. He got mad, started an argument and threw two flower pots around the living room.
A South Green Street apartment manager said a female in her 20's was on the property. She said she was with In Touch Wireless and offering free cell phones in exchange for Social Security numbers. She thought it suspicious and told the woman to leave and not come back.
A West Main Walmart employee watched a white female conceal more than $215 worth of cosmetics and try to leave without paying. She was detained for police and cited for shoplifting.
A man said he stopped at a North Green Street convenience store and left his car running. While he was inside, he saw a male suspect get in his car and drive away without his permission. The man said his cell phone and wallet were in the black 2011 Nissan Sentra at the time.
Police were called to Tedford Street around 9:30 p.m. for a man swinging a machete in the roadway. Officers found a 27-year-old black male hitting the machete against the concrete. He started walking toward the officer and was told to drop the weapon and get face down on the ground. He dropped the machete on the second command but refused to get on the ground. After numerous commands, he finally complied. After he was handcuffed, officers found another knife in his pocket. He was charged with obstructing a city street and disorderly conduct-failure to comply.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.