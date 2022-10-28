Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 1 p.m.
Ahmad Denesevech Boyd, 19, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Kyle Lane Dunn, 24, of Booneville, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Courtney Chandler Green, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a dwelling.
Cameron Andre Miller, 20, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a dwelling, violation of probation.
Robert Blake Thomas, 42, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a Schedule II drug, no seat belt.
Bobby Justin West, 35, of Aberdeen, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 1516 Mooreville woman said her ex-husband shoved her at a Ripley residence, then turned off her phone so she couldn’t call anyone to come and get her. Once in Lee County, they argued, but it was never physical.
A Palmetto Road man said there were a bunch of stray dogs at his trailer park, and he wanted them picked up. The deputy explained that the county does not pick up strays.
A MTD employee smelled marijuana smoke coming from the parking lot around 12:50 p.m. A manager went out and found a female employee smoking pot in her car. He confiscated the drugs and called 911 to have a deputy come and take possession of the illegal drugs.
A County Road 855 Shannon man said there were two unwanted stray puppies on his property and he wanted them picked up. The deputy explained the county doesn’t pick up strays and told him to contact the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society or an animal rescue group.
A County Road 598 Nettleton woman said she shares a driveway with her brother and they are in the midst of a civil dispute over a rental property. She said he dug up the cattle gaps on her drive to prevent her from getting to her home. She said there is another driveway, but he removed the cattle gap there as well.
A County Road 1567 Mooreville man noticed a white Dodge pickup driving up and down the road. When he went to take the trash out, the truck returned and pulled into his drive. He walked up and asked the two men what they needed. They said they were looking for houses with hail damage from the last storm. He said he did not have any damage, and they needed to leave. The man felt it might be a scam and wanted a report on file in case.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.