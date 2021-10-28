Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Robert Clifton, 60, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Decarlos Fields, 25, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct.
Cornelius Medcalf, 18, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, sexual battery.
Alexander Moore, 28, of Aberdeen, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, embezzlement under contract, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Artaravis Richey, 30, of Booneville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Mark Scruggs, 30, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, burglary of a vehicle.
Courtney Traylor, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 600 Shannon man said while he was at work, someone stole one of his German shepherd/Rottweiler mix puppies.
A Florida man said he rented a County Road 1477 Mooreville stage unit that has been robbed. Someone stole an electric bicycle, five fishing rods and reels, a Snap-On floor jack, 25 pairs of Michael Jordan shoes, $2,000 in cash and 100 ounces of silver. He suspects a couple he knows is responsible.
A County Road 941 Guntown man lost the key to his house. Someone entered the unlocked house and stole a 30-inch television and a bag of antique coins. He was "making plans to change the locks within the near future."
A Bailey Drive Tupelo woman said someone stole her county-issued garbage can.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A McCullough Boulevard woman said she broke up with the man she shares a child with two weeks ago. He showed up at her apartment complex one night at 9:30 and couldn't get through the gate. He returned at 7:30 a.m., somehow got past the gate and was knocking on her door.
An Evergreen Street woman said someone tried to use her Social Security number to open a checking account with Wells Fargo Bank. The bank declined the account.
A West Jefferson Street man said someone stole a pistol and a Case knife from his apartment. He last saw them last Saturday.
A man said his 2002 Chevy Avalanche broke down "awhile back." He had to towed to a repair shop. The mechanic said they gave the man an estimate and he said he couldn't afford the bill. The man reportedly told the repair shop to leave it outside the shop, unlocked with the keys in it. It sat there for more than a month before it disappeared. Neither party knows what happened to it.
Love's Truck Stop in Belden said a man was trespassing and harassing customer asking for money around 1 p.m. The suspect smelled of alcohol. He was unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred and profane. He admitted he had been drinking and was charged with public intoxication.
A Mount Vernon Road man said someone stole his tan plastic mailbox.
A Scruggs Farm, Lawn and Garden employee saw a woman hide candle wax and a necklace in her purse. She tried to leave without paying for the $127.91 worth of merchandise. She was detained for police and cited for shoplifting.
A Beasley Drive man said a woman passing through the area told him that his mailbox was on fire. He put the fire out before the Tupelo Fire Department arrived. He said there was pine straw inside the mailbox.
A man said his cell phone was stole from his brother's Feemster Lake Road residence. He used an app to track the phone to a Marcy Circle address. He went there but no one there claimed to have the phone.
A South Green Street man found a black and green Mongoose bike at the end of the street. He turned it over to police.
A Tupelo city employee said his truck was parked behind city hall. When he he returned to the Nissan Frontier, there was damage to the left rear bumper. The security cameras showed a black SUV hitting it and leaving the scene.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said three men with whom he had had prior issues entered the store and tried to pick a fight. When he walked away, all three lunged at him, hitting him with closed fists.
A woman said she received a call from someone claiming to be with the Lee County Sheriff's Office. He said she had been summoned to court, missed the court date and now had warrants for her arrest. He told her she needed to place $1,000 on Target gift cards. She did and called to give him the numbers of the card. He called back and said it didn't go through, so she bought another $1,000 in gift cards and gave him those numbers as well. Shortly thereafter, another man called saying she had a another warrant and that fine was $2,000. So she bought more gift cards and called in the numbers. When they then demanded another $3,000, she became suspicious, hung up and called 911 to report the scam.
A man said while smoking a cigarette on the sidewalk in the 200 block of West Main Street, another man walked up and punched him in the jaw. He did not offer an explanation or reason for the assault.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.