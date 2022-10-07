Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Mitchell Ashmore Jr., 62, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Courtney Barnett, 33, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct.
Jacqueline U. Harrell, 47, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of cocaine.
Kenith Jeffries, 22, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of Oxycodone, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, no driver’s license, no seat belt.
Corey Johnson, 41, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Devonte Roger, 28, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, simple assault on a law enforcement officer, Department of Corrections warrant.
James Ross, 37, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a Schedule II drug, violation of probation.
Tommy Taylor, 47, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, receiving stolen property.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1390 Mooreville man said his neighbor’s dog tried to get inside his fence to get at his cats. He fired a gun into the ground to scare off the dog.
A County Road 452 Nettleton woman said a pit bull showed up on her property about two weeks ago. The dog is not aggressive but jumps up on her every time she goes outside. She fears the dog might turn aggressive or knock her down and injure her.
A County Road 619 Verona woman said a man in a beat up gray station wagon pulled into her driveway at 9:15 a.m., not knowing she was at home. He has stolen items from her house in the past.
A County Road 1201 Plantersville woman said her neighbor has about 30 dogs. They fight, and the larger ones are killing other dogs. Some of the dogs come onto her property and are very aggressive. She is scared of the dogs and afraid to go outside at night.
A woman evicted the tenant from her County Road 1946 Saltillo rental property. When the tenant left, they stole a GE dryer and a box of air conditioner filters.
A Booneville woman said her brother died a few days ago. Since then, someone has been taking items out of his County Road 931 Auburn house. She thinks it is his ex-wife, who has not lived at the residence in 14 years.
A County Road 2346 Saltillo woman said someone driving a small silver car keeps driving slowly past her house after dark. Tonight, the car stopped and someone got out and walked into the woods near the house. Because it is always dark, she has not been able to identify the subject.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Sept. 16.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
