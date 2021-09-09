Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Danny Bias, 26, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Kendrick Hollingsworth, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Thomas Waters, 31, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary of a commercial building.
Travis Williams, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Anna Wooldridge, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1451 Mooreville man said the female acquaintance, 48, who lives with him and the man, 36, who lives in a shed next door haven't liked each other for a long time. Around 6 a.m., the suspect came onto his property and started breaking the windows of the woman's 2003 Ford Mustang. He then punctured all four tires and broke the windshield with a hatchet. The 6-foot, 4-inch tall, 200-pound suspect then stood at the front door screaming, still holding the hatchet.
A County Road 1460 Tupelo woman has a protection order against her estranged husband. He was outside her house yelling at her at 6:30 a.m. After he left, she noticed one of her car tires was flat with a hole in the sidewall.
A County Road 600 Shannon woman and her husband got into an argument that got loud. Her youngest child got scared and called 911. The husband left before deputies arrived.
A State Park Road man said he rents a residence by the week and was a week behind. When he got home, all of his belongings were in trash bags in the yard.
A Plantersville woman and her husband went to serve an eviction notice at a Highway 6 residence. The renter told them that he had two firearms to protect himself if he felt threatened. He then said he felt threatened over the eviction and the lease contract he signed with them. She feared for her safety and called 911.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said her daughter's house was burglarized several weeks ago. Her grandkids were on the porch and saw a white truck pull into the neighboring property. She drove over and tried to block them in, but the suspect was able to flee.
A County Road 45 Tupelo man said someone damaged the front door of his house. He said the suspect did get into the house but nothing appeared to have been stolen.
A County Road 736 Plantersville man said overnight, someone stole his Yamaha four-wheeler from his front yard. He said the key was in the ATV.
A 30-year-old County Road 1233 Plantersville man said the mother of his child has been harassing him. She keeps driving by his house and will just sit in front of his house. She has texted threats of bodily harm and he wants to get a protection order.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Aug. 31.
