The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Bennie Lee Babbit, 65, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
Tony Bowers, 33, of Okolona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence, possession of methamphetamine.
Johnny Cook, 53, of Pittsboro, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Adam Floyd, 20, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, grand larceny.
Anthony Parker Johnson, 21, of Purvis, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, violation of probation.
Johnquavian D. Rogers, 25, of Baldwin, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, driving under the influence - fourth offense, open container, no insurance, suspended license, failure to appear for careless driving, driving with a suspended license, no insurance.
Adrianna Nichole Williams, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 778, Tupelo, man returned home around 7:15 a.m. and discovered someone had forced open his back door. Someone had stolen a Drake AK-47, a 9mm pistol, a 44 Magnum revolver, and a small Brinks safe containing $130 in cash. When he checked, he discovered the thief had also broken into his shed and stole a blender and a 55-inch Roku television.
A County Road 830, Plantersville, woman said the neighbors across the road were recently evicted from the trailer and left behind two puppies. The dogs now come to her house. A justice court judge issued a pickup order, so deputies collected the puppies and carried them to the humane society.
A County Road 1430, Chesterville, man said a black pit bull has shown up on his property and will not leave. The dog is not aggressive but has caused property damage to the residence. The deputy explained that the county has no stray dog ordinance and gave the man a list of rescue groups who might be able to help.
A Drive 147, Shannon, woman put her county-issued garbage can out by the road on Sept. 12 around 8 a.m. When she went back for it the next afternoon, the can was missing. She needed a police report to have it replaced.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
