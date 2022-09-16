Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Dallas Ian Blakeney, 36, of Diamondhead, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, uttering a forgery.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Myrtle man said he was driving south on Graham Drive and saw a bicycle on the side of the road around 6:30 a.m. He stopped, noticed it appeared to have been struck by a car and thought it looked suspicious. He called 911. The responding deputy said the rear tire and chain of the Schwinn were about 30 feet behind the rest of the bike, which was heavily damaged. About 100 yards south, there was a 2009 Buick Lacrosse parked on the shoulder. The car had damage to the right front cap, hood and fender. The right front tire was flat.
A County Road 659 Tupelo woman said the previous occupants of a house down the road left a pit bull and several other dogs tied up at the now abandoned residence. She said they are neglected and appear to be starving. The dogs get loose at times, and she does not know who catches them and ties them back up.
A County Road 151 Bissell man said he recently noticed that someone took the expiration sticker off his car tag. He wanted to file a report in order to get a new one.
A Lake Piomingo Trail man called 911 to report a trespasser. A white male was found sitting on the back porch passed out at 7 p.m. The 44-year-old white male suspect was arrested by deputies and carried to the county jail.
A County Road 45 Tupelo man reported hearing loud music coming from a neighbor’s house at 10 p.m. He said they played loud music until 4 a.m. the previous night. He said he has kids in the house who can’t sleep because of the noise.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Lakeview Drive woman said her ex-husband violated a protection order when he showed up at her house at 5 a.m. beating on the door. When she went out later, she noticed her car tag was missing. She said this is the third time he has stolen her car tag.
A Lumpkin Avenue woman stopped her car and parked in the travel way in front of the apartment complex since she was just running in for a second. While inside, someone backed out of a parking space and hit her car. The other driver was in a hurry to pick up her daughter, so the women made a civil agreement. The second woman agreed to pay for the damages she caused. The woman got two estimates ($1,095 and $964) and felt she needed to have a police report a well. Both women were present as the officer took the report.
A North Gloster Street Hertz employee said a man was supposed to return a 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe on Aug. 31. Two weeks later, he still had not returned the car. They reached out to the man by phone, text and on social media, but he will not respond.
A Morganwood Drive woman said she lets a friend park two vehicles behind her house while the friend is away for work. She heard a noise outside Sept. 9 around 9:15 p.m. but didn’t see anyone outside. When the friend cranked one of the cars on Wednesday, it was extremely loud. She then discovered the catalytic converters had been stolen from both vehicles.
Scruggs Farm, Lawn and Garden employees said a woman concealed 11 bottles of Arome liquid flavoring, two coffee cups, two candle warmers, two car fresheners, a bottle of scented oil, a shirt, five hats and one Yeti handle in her purse. She tried to leave without paying for the $371.89 worth of merchandise. She was detained for police and cited for shoplifting.
A woman said while she was at the South Gloster Waffle House five days earlier, someone hit her car and drove away. The driver’s door was dented and is now hard to open.
A Mitchell Road man said the left rear window on his Ford Explorer had been shattered. The doors were still locked, and it did not appear anyone got into the SUV. He thinks the damage was caused by the landscapers at the apartment complex.
A Hillsdale Street man said that while walking in the area, he has had trouble with a neighbor’s aggressive dog. As he walked to the store on Wednesday, the dog came up barking and tried to bite his leg. He kicked the dog away. The neighbor came out screaming that if the man touched his dog again, he would shoot him. The neighbor admitted to police he had made the threat, but said he didn't intend to shoot the man with an actual gun, but with a BB gun.
A Bobwhite Drive man said he discovered that his Adderall prescription that he kept in the sun visor of his truck was missing. There was no damage to the truck. He needed a police report to get the prescription refilled.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
