Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Latanya Harris, 36, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Emmanuel Higgins, 322, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, breaking and entering, violation of a protection order.
Jason Parks, 45, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for false pretense.
Lazarius Rogers, 20, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, breaking and entering a dwelling, burglary of a dwelling, failure to comply.
Adrian Simmons, 25, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, felony taking of a motor vehicle, grand larceny.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 821 Saltillo man said he was waiting with his kids for the school bus around 6:40 a.m. when a white Dodge panel van drove past at a high rate of speed and almost struck them. He hit the van with a full can of Dr. Pepper. The van never slowed as it headed toward Highway 363.
A Tishomingo woman said she dropped off a four-wheeler to be repaired at a County Road 646 Plantersville about two months ago. The mechanic called and said someone stole the repaired 2004 Yamaha Big Bear and the trailer it was loaded on. He had no idea who stole it.
A Drive 1920 Saltillo woman said a female acquaintance, who has been told she is not welcome, came to her property and assaulted her. The suspect grabbed the woman's gold necklace, snatched it off her neck, and left with it. The woman's husband witnessed the assault.
A County Road 806 Tupelo man tried to wake up a male acquaintance, telling him to hurry up because they were headed to a job. The "friend" got upset and hit the man in the elbow and buttocks with a pipe. The friend then fled the scene.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
Officers responding to a shots fired call at the South Gloster Walmart found several males arguing and bleeding in the parking lot by Carnation Street, One male was treated for minor cuts on his arms and charged with obstructing a city street.
A Baker Street woman said she met a man from Egypt online in late 2019. They talked for about two years and she ended the relationship in March. When he continued to try to talk to her, she blocked him on social media and deleted her accounts. He has now started contacting her friends, knows where she works and said he was in town.
A woman said while at the North Veterans Boulevard Dollar General, someone backed into her 2018 Toyota Yaris, damaging the rear bumper on the driver's side. The store manager said the security cameras did not cover the area of the parking lot where she parked.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.