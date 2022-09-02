Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Lakesha McBride, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department for possession of a schedule II drug, crack cocaine, with intent to distribute.
Rico Akins, 37, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department for possession of a weapon by a felon.
Amber Lindsey, 33, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for child abuse endangerment.
Tricia Tucker, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department for possession of a schedule II drug.
Corey VanGundy, 34, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a parole violation.
Kenneth Prince, 34, of Amory, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for embezzlement.
Kati Bryant 42, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for possession of meth.
Bobby Green 55, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department for possession of a schedule II drug, crack cocaine.
Douglas Dobbs, 60, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for failing to register as a sex offender.
Kenneth Wofford, 38, of Houston, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department for possession of a schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A man said when he was driving home from work on Wednesday afternoon, he notice someone had taken his pistol and wallet from the glovebox of his vehicle. He said the gun is a hunter green G3 Jetty 9mm handgun and his wallet is brown and had $60 in cash. He told the reporting deputy that he had left the doors of his 2007 Dodge Charger unlocked while working.
A Moorville woman said her grandson called on Aug. 31 and told her his home, which she owns, had been broken into. She said he noticed the front glass door was shattered and that the door appeared to be kicked in. He said someone had looked through everything in the home, but he was unsure anything was stolen. He did note, however, that someone had stolen the catalytic converter out of the woman’s 1991 Cadillac Deville.
A Mitchell Road man said someone attempted to break into his 1989 GMC Suburban on Wednesday. He said he noticed someone had cracked the rear passenger window and warped the doorframe in an attempt gain entry to his vehicle.
A Mitchell Road woman said someone broke into her 2022 Mazda Tribute, but nothing of value was stolen from the car.
A Mitchell Road woman said someone broke into his 2013 Ford F-150. She said she noticed her center console and glovebox were opened early Wednesday morning. Her debit card, bank account card, passport, $500 in cash, and fabric softener were missing. She said she was unsure if the doors were locked, but that she usually keeps them locked.
A County Road 870 woman said someone opened a bank account at Truist Bank on July 11 using her identity. She said she started receiving mail with the account’s details. She said she wrote letters to the bank to say she did not open an account, but needed to report the incident to send it to the bank.
A Pontotoc man said a former employee at his construction company showed up on a job site with a woman on Wednesday demanding to be paid for work he did before being terminated. The man said his daughter, trying to end the confrontation, offered the man the cash he was owed. The man said the woman with the former employee struck his daughter in the face and slammed her head into a trailer. He said the woman then attempted to run him over in a car. He also said the former employee assaulted him as well. During the altercation, the daughter dropped her cash. When the two left, she could only find the $40 she attempted to give the former employee but was missing $105.
A Mountain Leader Trail woman said over the past several weeks, she had issues with someone illegally dumping on her road, including a filing cabinet that obstructed traffic on the dead end road. She said she moved it several times, but it keeps being placed back on the street.
A Guntown man asked a deputy to be present when firing an employee at Grammer Industries. He said the employee had shown aggression in the past and did not want an altercation.
A Tupelo man said someone stole the catalytic converter from his Ford Explorer. He said someone attempted to steal it Monday night as well, but was originally unsuccessful. He said while checking his property on Wednesday, he noticed the catalytic converter missing and found tools near his vehicle.
A Mitchell Road woman said someone slashed her tire and cut into her driver’s side rear door. She said she believed she knew who did it because a man sent her threatening texts after the incident saying he would “slash the rest of her tires” and set her car on fire.
A County Road 1498 Saltillo man said another man was causing a disturbance on his road but fled the scene before deputies arrived.
A County Road 248 woman said her neighbor was outside mowing his yard when his lawnmower threw an object at her 2014 Chevy Impala, shattering the rear glass valued at $340.
A Mooreville woman said a Walmart delivery driver backed into her mailbox on Tuesday while backing out of her neighbor's driveway. She said she spoke with an individual from Walmart that said to report the incident.
A Eckford Street woman said her father was chased by a pack of “seven or eight dogs of different breeds” while mowing his yard sometime last week. She said he scared them off with rocks but she was afraid the dogs would hurt someone.
A Green Tee Road woman said a woman in a black Hyundai ran over her dog. She said she was home at the time but did not witness the incident, noting her neighbor had seen the vehicle strike the dog. She said she met with the suspect, who admitted to running over the dog, but said it was an accident. She said she believed the attack was purposeful after watching security footage of the incident.
A Mitchell Road woman said a small white kitten showed up at her apartment. Deputies informed her the Animal Control officer was not on shift and that they would follow up when they got on shift later that day. The woman said she would take the kitten to the Humane Society because it “would probably be faster.”
A Heardtown Road woman said she heard dogs barking outside of her home and found three dogs in her yard. She said when she approached them, they wanted to play and seemed to be puppies around 4 months old. She said she believes they were dropped off in her area and that they were from the same litter.
A Nettletown man said he got out of bed early Thursday morning and found two subjects walking across his backyard. He said his sheds had previously been broken into and suspected the two individuals had planned to break into them.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A woman dropped off a purse she said she found on the middle of the street to the police department. The bag, which is pink, yellow and navy, fell off of a vehicle in front of her. She tried to get the driver's attention but failed. There is identification in the bag, including a wallet with a Wood Forrest Debit card. The reporting officer said he called the bank and got a number for the owner, but got no response.
A woman said her sister let out her three cats on purpose around 3 a.m., and she has not been able to find them.
A woman said someone broke into her 2011 Ford Taurus overnight and that she was missing $30 cash that was in her center console. There were no signs of forced entry.
An officer got a call from City Hall about a 2006 Chevrolet Impala abandoned on North Front Street in a city-owned parking lot. It was marked as abandoned on Friday and towed from the parking lot by Platinum towing on Wednesday.
An officer was called to Sam’s Club regarding a man in his underwear harassing people in the parking lot and running down the street. The officer spoke with the man, who he said was skittish and changed his story multiple times about what happened to his clothes. The man was arrested for public intoxication.
The Tupelo Housing Authority contacted the police department about an abandoned Honda Odyssey being parked on the road at Lockridge apartments. The officer tagged the vehicle to allow for towing in five days. The officer also spoke with the owner, who confirmed it was inoperable. Tony Barber Towing took possession of the vehicle.
A man said he had footage of a man wearing dark clothing and carrying a black backpack trying to break into vehicles on his street. He noted a neighbor told him that the man did open a garage and vehicle inside it. He said the man left before officers could arrive.
A woman said a man and woman forced their way into an apartment unit on Garfield Street to sleep. She said they damaged the property and left trash, including clothes and condoms, in the vacant unit.
An accounts manager at Dan’s Rent to Own needed to file a report of embezzlement against a woman that stopped making payments on a Lenovo laptop, a TCL television and a Coach purse.
A South Gloster Walmart Neighborhood Market employee said an individual was trespassing on the property Wednesday afternoon. She said the man visited the business three times that day. While taking the report, the man arrived. The reporting officer told the man he was no longer allowed on the property. The man was arrested on Tuesday for misdemeanor shoplifting.
A man said an unknown man used a counterfeit $50 to buy at his food stand. The food stand owner confronted the man who fled in a silver car south toward Verona on South Gloster Street. The money was turned over to law enforcement.
A South Gloster Walmart employee reported that a man attempted to shoplift a phone charger. When the reporting officer ran the man’s identification, they found he was a missing person from Jackson. The officer contacted the Jackson Police Department, who said because he had been located and was healthy, they would remove him from the National Crime Information Center missing person’s list. The man was cited for shoplifting and released.
A woman said her neighbor had been harassing her by singing “24 hours a day,” spraying Icy-Hot into her air conditioner and spraying a cinnamon liquid under the doorway. The officer said they did not observe any unusual sounds or smells while on the scene. They told the woman to follow up with her apartment manager.
A West Main Walmart employee said a man shoplifted unknown items and exited the store. He later re-entered the store and stole a black shirt and red bicycle valued at $248. She said he exited the store and walked toward Dodge’s.
A woman reported a hit-and-run on Thomas Street heading toward Main street. She said a small red sedan attempted to pass her on the right side and struck her passenger side, causing minor damage to her 2019 Ford Edge. She said after the collision, two woman got out of the sedan and attempted to fight her.
A woman said someone stole jewelry from her during a North Mississippi Wellness Center fitness class. Before the class, the woman placed her jewelry in a sandwich bag and placed the bag in her gym bag, which went into a gym locker. She did not lock the locker. She said she spoke with employees at the fitness center, and they were unable to provide security footage of the incident. The jewelry, she said, was insured, and her insurance company needed a report in order to file a claim.
A woman said she saw a tire fall off a white semi-truck while driving southbound on Highway 45. She said she could not avoid hitting the tire because of traffic. It caused damage to the front bumper of her 2014 Chrysler 300.
A man said someone stole a pistol from his 2021 Jeep Wrangler overnight on Tuesday. The pistol is a Smith & Wesson MP Shield 9mm and had been in his center console. He said when he bought the pistol, it was valued at $375. He did not have his pistol's serial number but noted it has a rubber sleeve grip.
A man said he got into a verbal altercation with a woman late Wednesday night. The reporting officer said both the man and the woman denied a physical altercation took place, but the verbal altercation resulted in damage to their apartment window when one of them threw a chair.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
