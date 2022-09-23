Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
James Darracott, 43, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, shooting into a motor vehicle.
Michael Harden, 40, of Jackson, Tennessee, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Katelyn Monts, 27, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Bobby Poole, 45, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, violation of probation.
Jennifer Six, 36, of Golden, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of parole, contempt of court.
Willie Traylor, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of cocaine.
Tucker Whittenton, 25, of Blue Spring, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, public intoxication.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1349 Auburn woman said her husky went missing Saturday afternoon. His GPS collar stopped pinging at the Tulip Creek bridge. She and her husband walked the creek but didn’t find the dog. Someone said they saw the dog in a car at the Auburn Road Chevron. She feels someone stole her dog.
A County Road 51 woman left her car at the Palmetto Road Dollar General on Sept. 17 because it had a flat tire. Four days later, the 2005 Pontiac G6 was gone. The store did not have it towed and there were no cameras on that side of the store. She said the car can be started without a key, but only her family knew how.
A 26-year-old woman said she has been living in a County Road 1752 Saltillo residence with a female acquaintance, 48. Following an argument, the older female refused to let the woman enter the house to get her belongings.
A County Road 1581 Mooreville man said his dogs started barking around 7:15 p.m. Soon after, his truck alarm sounded. He didn’t see anyone outside, but his son saw a light in the woods.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Sept. 19.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
