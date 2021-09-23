Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Corey T. Bogan, 41, of Shannon, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, possession of a stole firearm, expired tag, improper equipment.
Reggie Boles, 45, of New Albany, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Rachel Brooks, 54, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, false ID.
Travontez Keyon Dilworth, 31, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a weapon by a felon, felony fleeing.
Samantha Moore, 26, of Fulton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, uttering a forgery.
Damien White, 21, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, possession of a stolen firearm, no tag.
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Drive 1452 Tupelo man said a tenant moved out of a rental house property and took a heater, two dish strainers, a four LED light bulbs.
A State Park Road Mooreville woman said the folks across the road have not lived full time at the house for several months. She said a small mixed breed dog was left there. She fears the dog is not being properly taken care of by the absentee couple.
A County Road 331 Guntown woman heard a loud disturbance outside around 1 p.m. She said her son had just been brought home by a friend and an unknown female. A short time later, two unknown males drove up and all five began to curse and argue. She said "somehow a shotgun came out" and everyone started wrestling for the weapon. When she announced she was calling the law, everyone left.
A 59-year-old County Road 1551 Mooreville man said people have been following him and harassing him for years. He hears voices at home but can never catch anyone. His truck has been tampered with, including his wheels being bent and bolts loosened. He said he plans on installing cameras to catch the culprits.
A County Road 1501 Nettleton man saw a white male wearing white pants and a black shirt walking through his yard around 9:30 p.m. He didn't know the suspect and wanted to report the incident to authorities.
Tupelo Police Department
A Ridgecrest man said someone stole a Dewalt sawzall and a Dewalt impact drill from his truck.
A woman said she has received emails from three people for years begging for money. She has purchased iTunes gift cards and emailed pictures of the cards to them. She said she has sent $50,000 to them over the last three years. Her son is now helping her with her finances. She said she was going to change her email address.
A woman said she was pulling out of Stonebridge to make a left turn onto Cliff Gookin around 7 p.m. She looked before pulling out but was sideswiped by a blue car that didn't have its headlights turned on. Her right front fender was damaged. The other car, possibly a Ford Focus, did not stop.
A North Veterans Boulevard man said he had a 2009 Cadillac CT in his driveway with the key broken off in the ignition. When he got up this morning, the car was gone.
Silver Dollar on Cliff Gookin said someone stole ratchet straps and three large potted plants from behind the store. The suspects left a used couch and a pile if trash in the place of the merchandise.
A West Jefferson Street woman said a black male walked up to her husband's car and tried to open the doors. When she yelled at him, he took off running and fled in a white car.
An over the road trucker said he left his 1981 Chevy C10 parked at the old Coley Implement on South Eason Boulevard. When he returned two days later, someone had entered the truck and stolen a AK-47 Mini Draco and a Mossberg shotgun worth a total of $1,500.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.