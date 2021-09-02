Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Christopher Thomas, 47, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Officer, simple assault on an officer, disorderly conduct.
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Nettleton woman moved from a County Road 1361 address and left her car there because it was broken down. She told her uncle to not sell her car and she would be back for it when she had money to fix it. When she came back, the 2001 Buick Park Avenue was gone. She said her uncle has sold other people’s cars without permission before.
A landlord had a couple evicted from a County Road 1399 Tupelo house. Before leaving, the couple removed the shutters and front porch furniture. They also changed the locks so the landlord is uncertain if there is any damage inside.
A County Road 1682 Tupelo man said while he was walking down the road last week, five dogs came at him and three of them attacked, knocked him to the ground and bit him. He had wounds on his neck, left leg and left buttock.
A Little Turtle Sunrise Trail man said someone stole his county-issued garbage can.
Hardin’s Grocery said someone left a camper on the property of the County Road 1498 Eggville business. It was not reported stolen so they said they would let it sit another day, then have it towed.
A 75-year-old County Road 503 Guntown woman was sweeping and didn’t know she hit the 5-star button on her Jitterbug phone, alerting 911. She only found out when a deputy arrived to check on her.
A Verona man was at the Lee County Justice Center when a Toyota truck backed into his car. Both men were there for court cases, so they exchanged information and left. He has tried repeatedly to call the other driver, who keeps blocking his number.
A Mantachie woman bought a Green Dot card at the Auburn Road Dollar General. When she tried to pay a bill with it, it was locked. She called the card company and they had no record of the card being sold. Dollar General refunded her number.
A Green Tee Road woman said a stray pit bull showed up at her house and had taken up residence in her outside laundry room. She wanted a deputy to come remove the dog.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Aug. 31.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.