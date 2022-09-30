Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Steven Ray Estes, 65, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug.
Calvante Gates, 21, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm.
Zacchaeus T. Washington, 23, of Shannon, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A man said he was allowed to put a camper on the uncle’s County Road 1057 Tupelo land in exchange for him helping with the yard work. He said his girlfriend got into an argument with his aunt “about an issue involving drugs.” According to the girlfriend, the aunt told the uncle that the girlfriend threatened a lawsuit. The uncle cut off the electricity to the camper and told them to have it moved in two days or he would have it towed.
A County Road 773 Guntown woman was selling items online for her business and got scammed. A female was trying to purchase some items and sent a Venmo link. They sent $600 but said they were a business and the woman needed to send $300 back. She sent $300 back but realized she never got the $600. She contacted Venmo and learned it was a scam.
A Marietta woman, 38, and her brother, 36, were at their aunt’s Highway 371 Mooreville house visiting. She was helping her brother and father load up some scrap metal and she pointed out some hub caps. The brother yelled “those don’t weigh anything” and it only got worse from there. After he left, the brother started harassing and threatening her by text.
A County Road 1060 Tupelo woman said a man who lives in the trailer at the end of her driveway has been shining a green laser on her and her family. He shined it on her and her son as they were driving down the driveway. Last week, he shined it on her daughter as she was playing outside.
A Drive 259 Shannon man said a 29-year-old male relative put an unopened can of vegetables in the oven without him knowing. The can then exploded. He did not see the suspect put the can in the oven, but he was the only other person in the kitchen at the time.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Sept. 16.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
